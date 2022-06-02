Is Diablo Immortal pay to win? P2W microtransactions explained & store prices

Players have concerns that Diablo Immortal will rely too heavily on microtransactions, making it a pay-to-win game. Here’s everything we know, and a rundown of the in-game store prices.

Most mobile games have come under scrutiny in recent years due to the sheer volume of microtransactions associated with playing them. Blizzard’s newest title, Diablo Immortal, is no different.

Having come under fire during the beta test stages for being somewhat ‘pay to win,’ Blizzard promised to re-evaluate the cost of in-game items ahead of the official release; but that skepticism is still there.

So, is Diablo Immortal pay-to-win? Here’s a breakdown of the game‘s microtransactions in an attempt to answer this age-old question.

Is Diablo Immortal pay to win?

While you do not have to buy items in Diablo Immortal, a lot of the best gear and upgrade systems are, indeed, locked behind a paywall. This inhibits you from getting the best armor and weapons, which are an integral part of the game.

As a result, some players may miss out on co-op content for not having the best gear and are unlikely to pick up high-level equipment when participating in Elder Rifts (think Diablo 3’s Nephalem Rifts).

Whether this makes the game P2W (and ergo somewhat unplayable) is a matter of personal opinion, but it’s clear that plowing your hard-earned cash into Sanctuary’s war effort will help you get the edge.

Diablo Immortal microtransactions: Price list

There’s a vast array of different items available for purchase in the Diablo Immortal store. Aside from the regular cosmetic items (whose prices vary), players can also pick up Platinum, Eternal Orbs, Crests, and Materials to aid them on their journeys.

There’s a battle pass, too, which is available in two forms: the free track and the Empowered Pass. The latter can be purchased for $4.99 / £4.49, and grants the player a slew of goodies.

Below are all the items you can purchase:

Item Cost What it does Eternal Legendary Crests 1: 160 Eternal Orbs 10: 1,600 Eternal Orbs Modify Elder Rifts to drop better items, as well as a Legendary Gem. Eternal Orbs 60: $0.99 / £0.89 315: $4.99 / £4.49 600: $9.99 / £8.99 1,500: $24.99 / £21.99 3,000: $49.99 / £44.99 6,000: $99.99 / £89.99 Used to buy most in-store items, including Platinum, Reforge Stones, Cosmetics and Crests. Platinum 500: 50 Eternal Orbs 5,000: 500 Eternal Orbs 50,000: 5,000 Eternal Orbs Used to buy items at the marketplace, or from special vendors Reforge Stones 100 Eternal Orbs These reroll your equipment bonuses. Attributes are split into six families (Wildfire, Tremor, Jolt, Vengeance, Barrier, Ravager), so buying the stone with the same name will upgrade those specific attributes. Boon of Peity $4.99 / £4.49 (monthly fee) A monthly subscription that grants 300 Eternal Orbs, extra trade slots at the Market, an extra Stash tab, and one Rare Crest claimable daily.

So that’s a full breakdown of Diablo Immortal’s microtransactions, and the costs associated with each item.

Looking to dive into the fray and send the legions back where they came from? Be sure to check out our other Diablo Immortal guides:

