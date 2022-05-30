Wondering if Diablo Immortal is free to play? Here’s everything you need to know to dive into Blizzard’s new installment in the classic hack and slash saga.

Diablo Immortal will hit the shelves on June 2, 2022, and is primarily targeting the mobile platform and its audience. The game takes place between the events of Diablo 2 and Diablo 3 and will be a dungeon-crawling extravaganza like its predecessors.

In case you’re looking to dive into the next chapter of the battle between the High Heavens and Burning you may be asking; is Diablo Immortal free-to-play? Here’s everything we know.

How much does Diablo Immortal cost?

Diablo Immortal will be free-to-play from the day of its release, being contrary to its forerunners’. As we mentioned earlier, Blizzard Entertainment is aiming to make this title mobile-centric.

Under such circumstances, a free-to-play model would be the ideal choice for the studio and its community. However, there’ll be microtransactions, like any other free-to-play mobile game.

If you want to play it on your phone, you’ll find it on the Google Play Store or the App Store, while it’ll also be available on PC via the Battle.net launcher.

The entire game will have different character progressions which will be achievable through the experience points earned. As you increase the level of characters, they become more powerful, unlocking new skills and power levels.

The game will even feature both crossplay and cross-save support, allowing you to play from any device at any given time.

So, there you have it, everything we know about Diablo Immortal’s free-to-play status.

