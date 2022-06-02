Is Diablo Immortal down? Server status & maintenance monitoring

Are the Diablo Immortal servers down? Find out what you need to know about the Diablo Immortal servers and when maintenance will occur.

Diablo Immortal is the franchise’s first foray into the mobile gaming space, being released for both mobile devices as well as PC.

Being that Diablo Immortal cannot be played offline, those who head into the free-to-play title will be curious to know the status of the servers to see if they will be able to play the game or not.

Unfortunately, there will be times when the Diablo Immortal servers will be down, either for maintenance or downright crashes. Luckily, this will keep you up to date on the status of the Immortal servers, and give you everything that you need to know.

Advertisement

Contents

Is Diablo Immortal down?

The Diablo Immortal servers are not down as of now.

Although the game launched with tons of players from around the globe, Blizzard has not yet reported on any servers going down just yet. To check and see if Immortal is experiencing any server crashes, follow the Diablo Immortal Twitter page to stay tuned.

Diablo Immortal maintenance schedule

Diablo Immortal currently does not have a maintenance schedule yet.

Blizzard typically will release the maintenance schedules for their titles via the BlizzardCS Twitter page, but Immortal has yet to appear there. In order to stay up to date on the future of Diablo Immortal’s future maintenance, we recommend hitting follow on that page.

Advertisement

For more Diablo Immortal content, make sure to check out some of our other guides:

Diablo Immortal Classes: All characters & abilities | When is Diablo Immortal coming out? | Diablo Immortal system requirements | Does Diablo Immortal have crossplay and cross-progression? | Does Diablo Immortal have controller support? | Diablo Immortal Server List