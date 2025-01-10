How watch the Diablo 4 Season 7 Developer Update stream

Diablo 4’s next Developer Update stream is coming and will be focused on Season 7 and its Powers of Witchcraft.

As the Season of the Witch approaches, Blizzard will be hosting a Developer Update to discuss Season 7 and everything players have to look forward to in a post-Vessel of Hatred era of Diablo 4.

Of course, those who played the PTR will have already seen the new Powers of Witchcraft in action but hopefully, the steam will tell us even more.

Article continues after ad

Below, is everything you need to know about the Diablo 4 Season 7 Developer Update including when it’s happening, and how you can tune in.

Blizzard Entertainment / Dexerto Mephisto has been reborn in Akarat’s body.

The Season 7 Developer Update stream will take place on January 16, 2025, at 11 am PST.

How to watch Season 7 stream

As with previous Campfire Chats and Developer Updates for Diablo 4, you’ll be able to watch the stream on the official Diablo YouTube page.

It will also be available on the game’s official Twitch page if you’d prefer to tune in there.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

What could it reveal?

Blizzard often hosts a developer update before a new season goes live so this livestream will likely fully reveal Diablo 4 Season 7, its new theme, Witch Powers, and the seasonal story.

The devs may also go into detail about new characters, rewards, items, and changes they’re making to the gameplay. It’s believed that Season 7 will be similar to Season 2 with Witch Powers being akin to Vampire Powers.

Therefore, we expect there could be a new seasonal questline that takes place sometime after the Vessel of Hatred story ended, with the characters on the hunt for Mephisto until they become sidetracked by a new threat.

Article continues after ad

Once the stream has finished we’ll be sure to cover it in full, listing everything we learned. Hopefully, Season will also add some fresh mechanics to the game.