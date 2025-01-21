How to unlock and use the Armory in Diablo 4

A huge part of what makes Diablo 4 so enjoyable is experimenting with different builds for your character each Season. After over a year, Blizzard has finally introduced the Armory, making it easy to swap between builds on the fly.

It’s funny (or maybe sad, depending on who you ask) to think that one day we’ll look back on the “good old days” when swapping builds meant manually resetting and spending skill points, redistributing Paragon points, and then rummaging through a city stash for the right gear.

Now, thanks to the Armory, all it takes is a simple Save and Load button to handle the process. However, finding and setting up this feature for the first time might be tricky.

How to access the Armory

You can access the Armory from any city in Diablo 4. It automatically unlocks as soon as you create a character.











To find an Armory, follow these steps:

Fast travel to a major settlement (the ones with a tower icon) like Kyovashad or Ked Bardu. Open the map and look for an eye-shaped icon in the city. Because Armories are usually clumped together with the Blacksmith, the Stash, and other vendors, it’s better if you filter these out and only leave Crafters active. Interact with the item with the weapons sticking out. To save your current loadout, select an empty loadout slot and click Save.

You can later Load the loadout you saved by interacting with this very same item.

How the Armory works: features and limitations

The Armory is a massive quality-of-life feature players have requested since launch. But, as with all features, it comes with a few limitations.

Aspect Pros Cons Build Switching You can easily save and switch between builds. Limited to five loadout slots per character. Convenience Automatically pulls items from stash or inventory and marks saved items to prevent accidental loss. Cannot change builds in restricted areas like Nightmare Dungeons or Boss areas. Cost No gold cost for switching builds or Paragon setups. Loadouts are character-specific, not account-wide. Accessibility Available in major cities and hubs like Kyovashad and Tree of Whispers for easy access. No way to increase loadout slots currently, limiting long-term build storage. Preview Feature Provides a loadout preview that shows saved gear, skills, and missing items for better planning. Missing gear in saved builds can create gaps if not in your inventory or stash. Integration Saves equipped items, skills, Paragon boards, and class mechanics, streamlining complex setups. Relies on being in an Armory-enabled location, which can disrupt gameplay flow if far away.

That’s everything you need to know about the Armory in Season 7. If you want to catch up on Witch Powers this season, we’ve got you covered.