How to solve Poison in the Roots puzzle in Diablo 4

The witches have a couple of requests for our Wanderer in Diablo 4 Season 7. Whether it’s because you like them or because you want their powers, you’ll inevitably comply.

The Season of Witchcraft provides a new questline for players to follow as they journey from level 0 to level 50 once more. This time, there are a couple of puzzles to solve, like the one you’ll run into while clearing the Poison in the Roots main quest.

In this guide, I’ll show you how to complete the Poison in the Roots ritual by lighting up the Ayh, Oun, and Yew braziers in the correct order.

How to invoke the tree’s old name in the correct order

At the beginning of the ritual, coven members will chant three key words in a specific order: Ayh, Yew, and Oun. Once the chanting ends, interact with the braziers around the ritual site. Here’s the correct order:

Left Brazier: Activate this first for “Ayh.”

Activate this first for “Ayh.” Right Brazier: Activate this second for “Yew.”

Activate this second for “Yew.” Top Brazier: Activate this last for “Oun.”

After lighting the braziers in the correct sequence, a special item called the Nangari Blood will drop. Pick it up to proceed.

With the Nangari Blood collected, you’ll need to draw a Ritual Circle. Slowly walk around the outer edge of the circle on the ground. Blood explosions will occur as you move, sketching the circle.

Once the circle is drawn, enemies will spawn to disrupt the ritual. Defend the circle by defeating all enemies that appear before they completely deplete the ritual’s health bar.

After successfully defending the circle, the ritual will complete. This marks the end of the Poison in the Roots quest, but the coven still needs you. While you’re in the Tree of Whispers, why not figure out how to craft Occult Gems, the best Witch Powers and Armory location?