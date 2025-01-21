How to set up WASD movement in Diablo 4

A lot of your time in Diablo 4 will be spent clicking on mobs to send them crashing back to the ground. With hordes of enemies flooding in during the Season of Witchcraft, things can get pretty intense – especially if you’re rocking a click-heavy build.

If you took your headphones off mid-session, you’d hear a symphony of clickety-clackety chaos. I once lost a mouse to a Minion Necro build (RIP), and I promised myself I wouldn’t touch that class again until it got a serious buff… maybe Season 7 will finally come through.

If you’re ready to give your mouse a little break, trying out WASD movement in Diablo 4 might just be the change you need.

How to Play Diablo 4 with WASD Movement

Follow these steps to set it up:

Press the Escape key during gameplay and enter the Options menu. Navigate to the “Controls” menu in the settings. Locate the “Preset” dropdown under Key Bindings. Choose between two presets: Keyboard Movement: Move using WASD keys while attacking with your mouse.

Move using WASD keys while attacking with your mouse. Keyboard Only: Use the keyboard for both movement and attacks.





This control flexibility was introduced in Diablo 4’s Season 3, but you might not have needed it until now.

For most players, the Keyboard Movement option is recommended, as it retains the mouse for precise aiming and attacks. The left and right mouse buttons remain your primary attack inputs. When you attack or talk to vendors, you'll use the mouse.

On the other hand, the Keyboard Only mode lets you assign specific keys for attacks, but this may make targeting more challenging. The cursor completely disappears from the screen. You'll use custom keys to interact with enemies and vendors.

mode lets you assign specific keys for attacks, but this may make targeting more challenging.





Should You Play Diablo 4 with WASD Movement?

Deciding whether to use WASD movement in Diablo 4 comes down to personal preference and playstyle. Here’s a quick comparison of the benefits:

WASD movement pros Mouse movement pros Allows independent movement and targeting, which for some makes the game smoother.

Offers precise targeting for ranged abilities and area-of-effect spells. Helps maintain mobility while casting spells or attacking, especially useful in kiting scenarios. Preserves the classic Diablo “click-to-move” experience. Feels intuitive for players familiar with action roguelike or FPS games. Simplifies navigating menus and inventory.

Since Diablo 4 wasn’t originally designed with WASD movement, the option may take some getting used to. A hybrid approach is another popular choice: use WASD for movement and a mouse for aiming and attacks.

Experimenting with these configurations will help you discover the control scheme that best suits your playstyle. If you’re ready for some spells, check out all the new content available in Diablo 4 Season 7.