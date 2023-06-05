How to find three-faced statue in Diablo 4’s Wayward quest

Diablo 4’s Wayward quest in Act 1 requires players to find the three-faced statue whilst searching for Neyrelle, here’s how to do just that.

The latest installment of Blizzard’s ARPG series Diablo 4 has been released into early access. Many fans have already begun flooding into Sanctuary, exploring what the game has to offer. Alongside the many dungeons, bosses, and events to complete, players also have the open world to explore, and a campaign to complete.

The first three acts of Diablo 4 can be completed in any order, giving players the freedom to progress how they choose. However, one quest in Act 1 may prove to be quite a challenge for some unfortunate players.

Act 1 of Diablo 4 sees you dealing with Neyrelle. Through your travels, you end up needing to find her in a certain part of the map, however, players will need to access a three-faced statue in order to find her. Here’s exactly how to find and do just that.

Diablo 4: How to find the three-faced statue

In order to find Neyrelle, players will first need to interact with the three-faced statue. Players can find this near the town of Yelesna, just northwest of the waypoint.

Blizzard North-west of the Yelesna waypoint is where you’ll find the Three-Headed statue.

Interacting with this statue will allow you to enter the dungeon close by, through this dungeon you’ll be able to find Neyrelle.

Diablo 4: Three-faced statue not spawning

Unfortunately, some players have been reporting that the statue hasn’t been spawning in the above location. This can be quite a nasty bug that can prevent players from progressing through the campaign. However, there is a potential fix that can solve your issues. In order to troubleshoot this bug, you should try:

