How to complete the Coven questline in Diablo 4 Season 7

Diablo 4 Season 7 has a new questline that involves witches, the Tree of Whispers, and lingering hatred. Here’s how to start and complete the Coven questline.

After Vessel of Hatred expanded the Diablo 4 story, Season 7’s Coven quests picks up soon after with the characters on the hunt for Mephisto after he took over the body of Akarat. However, the Lord of Hatred’s trail has gone cold, but his minions are still causing trouble for the people of Sanctuary.

Article continues after ad

Someone is stealing heads from the Tree of Whispers for some nefarious purpose, so the Wanderer once again jumps into action, especially when it becomes apparent that Mephisto’s corruption still lingers, suggesting that the Prime Evil may be involved. Here’s what you do to start the Season 7 Coven questline.

Blizzard Entertainment Gelena (middle), is the NPC who kicks off the Season 7 questline.

How to start the Season 7 quests

To start the Season 7 questline, you’ll first need to travel to the city of Gea Kul and chat with an NPC called Gelena. A quest called Oaths and Debts will have been added to your tracker, so locating her will be simple if you follow the quest markers.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

You’ll need to ensure both the main games and Vessel of Hatred campaigns have been completed first, as this story takes place after the end of the expansion. If you’ve already finished them, then go ahead and skip both campaigns if you’d rather not play them again.

If you’re a new player, you’ll be able to skip the base game’s campaign if you like, but we’d recommend playing it through at least once. There are some great quests and rewards, so it’s not something you should miss.

Article continues after ad

Once you’ve spoken to Gelena, you’ll be invited to follow her into the Overgrown Tenement dungeon where you’ll battle a difficult enemy known as the Enraged Headless Husk. Once it’s dead, rendevous with Gelena and she’ll tell you to meet her at the Tree of Whispers, this is when the questline begins in earnest.

Article continues after ad

This is also where you’ll get access to the Powers of Witchcraft.

Blizzard Entertainment The Husk is a powerful enemy, so be ready for a tough fight.

Season of the Witch questline explained

While there are some unique missions in the Season 7 questline and new NPCs to meet, it’s mostly just a backdrop for the Seasonal Journey. You’ll be sent on the occasional quest, but mostly, you’ll be doing Helltides to earn Whispers to further the adventure – and unlock increasingly powerful loot.

Article continues after ad

So from this point, earn the Whispers when asked, then return to the relevant NPC, rinse, and repeat. The main draw of the season is the all-new Witch Powers, so don’t expect the questline to rival Seasons 2, 3, or 5 in terms of storyline. It’s more similar to Seasons 4 and 6 in that regard.

Sadly, only seasonal players will be able to take part in the Season 7 questline. Unlike Season 5, the new story quests haven’t been added to the Eternal Realm. This is mostly due to the seasons focus on the Witch Powers and unlocking content through the Seasonal Journey, rather than furthering the overarching story – as Season 5 did.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The good news is that those who don’t want to start a new character and stick to the Eternal Realm will be offered a Welcome Back Boost to accelerate their characters to level 50 with a pre-set build, but this won’t be something they can use with Season 7 or the Witch Powers.

If you’re just starting Season 7, here are all the Coven’s Favor rewards you can unlock.