How to claim free Diablo 4 & WoW expansion promotion rewards

For a limited time, Diablo 4 and WoW players who own Vessel of Hatred and War Within can access free items such as the Amalgam of Rage mount. Here’s how.

Blizzard has run a few cross-promotion events between Diablo 4 and WoW since the former launched in June 2023.

One notable promotion gave World of Warcraft players access to the Amalgam of Rage mount if they pre-ordered the Diablo title, making the item in question somewhat rare.

Fortunately for players who missed out last time, Blizzard is pulling the mount out of retirement. Accessing it will still require a not-so-insignificant investment into Diablo 4, however.

Amalgam of Rage and more rewards made free for WoW, D4 players

Blizzard Entertainment

A collaboration between Vessel of Hatred and The War Within will soon let fans of both franchises unlock a few in-game rewards.

This promotion will begin on December 17, 2024, at 10:00 AM PST and conclude on January 7, 2025, at 10:00 AM PST, applying to existing owners and those who buy the requisite content during the stated period.

The World of Warcraft: The War Within unlocks include:

Amalgam of Rage mount

Baa’lial Soulstone

Enmity Bundle (Enmity Cloak and Enmity Hood)

Livestock Lochaber Axe

Nightmare Banner

Twelve-String Guitar

Wirt’s Fightin’ Leg

Wirt’s Haunted Leg

Wirt’s Last Leg

Tome of Town Portal

Meanwhile, in Diablo 4, users will receive the Invincible Mount Bundle, which packs in the following: Invincible Aspect, Bard of Undying Loyalty, Domination Helm, and the Echo of Frostmourne.

The Blizzard News post about the promotion notes that all rewards will be delivered no later than January 13, 2025. Unclaimed rewards will expire on July 7, 2025.

How to claim Diablo 4 & WoW promotion rewards

To claim these items, players must ensure their Battle.net accounts are linked to the PlayStation, Steam, or Xbox profile they purchased the expansions. After Blizzard distributes the rewards, users can visit Battle.net’s “My Gifts” page to unlock them.

Notably, the Invincible Mount Bundle will prove another big get on the Diablo side of the aisle. This pack full of Lich King-themed items has entered the Diablo 4 item shop in the past, with the bundle priced at 2,500 Platinum (about $25).