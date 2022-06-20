How long is Diablo 4? Main campaign length & time to beat

In a recent interview, Diablo 4’s Game Director and the General Manager revealed the game’s campaign length along with a few other details. Here’s everything you need to know.

Diablo 4 is an upcoming role-playing game from Blizzard Entertainment. Despite having very few details about the title, we have a solid idea of its campaign length.

So, if you’re wondering how long it will take to complete, then we have all the latest information. So, without further ado, here’s everything you need to know.

How long is the Diablo 4 campaign?

The main campaign of Diablo 4 will be a total of 35 hours long. Gamespot recently had an interview with the game’s Director Joe Shely and General Manager Rod Fergusson, where they revealed this information.

The duration to complete Diablo 4’s campaign is similar to that of the second iteration of the franchise (34 hours). Players will be able to travel anywhere in the world and they may even choose to explore the world and progress with the story later.

“You can go anywhere you want within Sanctuary and go do dungeons or go do other things and take on a world boss or go do local events, so you have a choice there.”

They even gave a brief idea about the story by stating “It is non-linear so you can choose how to play out the story.”

“You’re in a shared open world, you can choose to go exploring instead of doing the story if you want to.”

Judging by their statements, it can be said that players will have more freedom in their approach to the game. You may either stick to the storyline or sidetrack to do some dungeon crawling, the choice will be entirely yours.

Diablo 4 releases in 2023 and will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know on how long will it take to complete the main campaign of Diablo 4. For more about the game, make sure to check some of our other Diablo 4 content:

