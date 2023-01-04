First look at Diablo: Book of Lorath cover art revealed

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at brianna.reeves@dexerto.com.

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed the official cover art for Diablo: Book of Lorath, a hardcover tome set to release in June 2023.

A comprehensive sourcebook replete with the knowledge of Lorath Nahr, Book of Lorath will span 170-plus pages that include new illustrations and everything one needs to continue the battle against the three Prime Evils.

Blizzard Publishing will publish the volume written by Icefall author Matthew J. Kirby. This doesn’t mark Kirby’s first time stepping into the world of video games either, given that he previously penned novels connected to the Assassin’s Creed series.

Since the new compendium will launch in time for Diablo 4’s release, now seems as good a time as any for Blizzard to showcase what exactly fans can expect.

Here’s a first look at Diablo: Book of Lorath’s cover art

As spotted by Reddit user DrKVanNostrand, Blizzard has officially unveiled the cover art for Book of Lorath.

Blizzard touts the book as an “artifact handed down by the Horadric Order;” thus, it only makes sense for the art to appear as though it exists in the world of Diablo.

Interestingly, one Redditor said the art favors a “D&D supplement” from the late 90s or early 2000s.

Preorders for the hardcover edition have already gone live on Amazon, with an MSRP of $29.95. Should all go according to plan, Book of Lorath will launch this summer on June 6 – the same day as the long-awaited Diablo 4.

Other Horadric Order-written tales have landed in stores in recent months, as well. Blizzard published Diablo: Tales from the Horadric Library in November 2022, offering horror shorts that recount the terrors lurking across the darkest corners of Sanctuary.