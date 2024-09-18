Elon Musk solos “one of the hardest” challenges in Diablo 4

Tech billionaire and CEO of X Elon Musk has cleared level 150 of Diablo 4’s Artificer’s Pit. What are you doing with your life?

Diablo 4 is just weeks away from the launch of the Vessel of Hatred expansion and its sixth seasonal content update. In the closing weeks of the current Season of Infernal Hordes, all that’s left to do is push endgame content.

This season we were introduced to the titular Infernal Hordes which were incredibly well-received by players thanks to the insane loot and materials they offered. Of course, the true measure of a build’s strength is still the Artificer’s Pit.

The current benchmark for players is clearing a level 150 Pit run but it’s a daunting feat that requires time and patience. That hasn’t stopped known Diablo 4 denizen Elon Musk from pushing and completing this ultimate challenge.

Posted to his cyb3rgam3r420 (we’re not kidding) account on X, Musk revealed a clip of his first Pit level 150 clear. Taking on the boss with his Druid build, he slowly chipped away at its health with a metric tonne of tornadoes and lightning strikes.

With damage numbers in the tens of millions popping off every second, Musk finally managed to take it down. He’s credited content creator AceofSpades for the core of the build but also revealed that he incorporated “ideas picked up from players in China and some desperate moves on my part to increment damage”.

The CEO of X even got a shout-out on the platform from Diablo 4 streamer Rob2628 who called the level 150 Pit “one of the hardest levels in Diablo 4”. “This is extremely challenging with only a handful of players ever beating this Level,” the streamer explained. “Mars is next.”

Musk didn’t downplay the situation himself. “That was harder than many things irl,” he responded to a comment on the post. Given that he heads a company that launches spacecraft, we’d have to assume this means high-level Diablo 4 is some form of rocket science.