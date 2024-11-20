Elon Musk is now technically the best Diablo 4 player in the world

Tech billionaire and CEO of X Elon Musk looks to have become the number one Diablo 4 player in the world after clearing a level 150 Pit in under two minutes.

Elon Musk has a pretty long resume what with him being the CEO of multiple companies and now the co-commissioner of something called the Department of Government Efficiency. He’s about to add another feather to his cap, however.

Musk’s status as a Diablo 4 superfan is well-known with the irascible billionaire beating challenges some thought impossible in the game. He even surprised Joe Rogan with his official international ranking of number 19 in the world.

In an insane leap, Elon Musk looks to have become the number one Diablo 4 player in the world. It’s up in the air at the moment but if his sub-two-minute run in the Artificer’s Pit is accepted on the rankings, he’ll have eked out the top spot by a whopping seven seconds.

For some context, level 150 of Diablo 4’s endgame Artificer’s Pit is the standard by which players of the game judge proficiency. The global leaderboards on helltides.com rank players based on completion time.

At present, the top slot is held by a player from the US known as Resistance with a clear time of 1:59. Musk’s latest Pit run posted to X saw him clear the challenge in a staggering 1:52, and while the leaderboards haven’t changed yet; if Musk’s run is accepted, he’ll be the number one ranked Diablo 4 player in the world by a considerable margin.

At the time of writing, Musk currently sits at number 44 in the global rankings having been knocked down from number 19 following Diablo 4’s mid-season update. After coming to terms with the changes introduced, Musk isn’t just back in the race, he’s seemingly won it.

The feat was achieved using the Quill Volley Spiritborn build which is capable of dealing quadrillions of damage thanks to a persistent bug. Devs at Blizzard have confirmed they won’t be nerfing the build until Diablo 4 Season 7.

This means Musk has plenty of time to shave more seconds off his Pit times and cement his lead further.