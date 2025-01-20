Elon Musk finally admits to boosting in Path of Exile 2 and Diablo 4

The question as to whether or not Elon Musk had other players pilot his Path of Exile 2 and Diablo accounts in order to achieve his success with the games has been answered and the answer is yes.

Elon Musk landed himself in some scalding hot water when he streamed some gameplay on his globally ranked Hardcore Path of Exile 2 account. The X CEO was accused of account sharing after it became apparent to viewers that there were some clear gaps in knowledge for someone who had been grinding out the game’s permadeath mode.

The tech billionaire’s status as the one-time best Diablo 4 player in the world was also called into question and the scandal led to a public feud with Twitch streamer Asmongold in which Musk leaked DMs between the two. In the aftermath, ex-partner Grimes attempted to vindicate Musk but it would seem it was all for naught.

With permission from Musk himself, YouTuber NikoWrex shared a video addressing the Elon Musk drama. In the breakdown, NikoWrex shared DMs between themself and Elon in which Musk openly admitted to account sharing and real money trading (RMT) on both Diablo 4 and Path of Exile 2.

Elon Musk’s DMs reveal the truth

Speaking with NikoWrex in private messages on X, Musk was asked “Have you ever level boosted (had someone else play your accounts) and/or purchased gear/resources for PoE2 and Diablo 4?”. He responded affirmatively with a 100 emoji.

Musk did clarify that any time he appeared on video streaming the two games “that’s 100% me”.

“It’s impossible to beat players in Asia if you don’t (account share),” he added by way of justification.

When asked whether or not it was his intention to receive credit for leveling his Path of Exile 2 character to the point where it was globally ranked, Musk denied. “No,” he said. “Never claimed that.”

The short response wasn’t enough for certain viewers, however.

Asmongold responds to Elon Musk’s Path of Exile 2 account sharing

Reacting to NikoWrex’s video, Twitch streamer Asmongold was critical of Musk’s assertion that he didn’t plan to take credit for his Hardcore Path of Exile 2 run. “Let’s be real,” Asmongold began. “When you present something as your account, people are going to think you got it from your account.”

“I think that many people would have come to the conclusion based off the way he talked about it, that he did it,” he clarified. In posts on X regarding his Path of Exile 2 playthroughs, Musk never clarifies whether he is the person solely responsible for achieving the level and rank.

Asmongold admitted in the video that he assumes Elon Musk is “pretty good” at video games “but there’s being a good gamer, and there’s being level 97 in PoE,” he qualified.

The real issue stems from the belief that Musk deliberately cultivated an image of being a top-tier player, particularly in Podcast appearances with figures like Joe Rogan. At the very least, the suspicions about whether or not he had been account-sharing can be put to bed, based on his own admission.

