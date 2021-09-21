Does Diablo 2 Resurrected have a physical copy? Players let down by digital release

Diablo 2 Resurrected brings Blizzard’s iconic Diablo 2 into the modern age, but will it come with a cool physical edition like the original?

One of the best things about playing the original Diablo games were the physical editions filled with terrifyingly cool artwork and how-to instructions for new players. Oozing heavy metal vibes, they were a great addition to your gaming collection – although your mom probably disagreed.

Coming into Diablo 2 Resurrected, a lot of players are hoping to see a remastered version of the physical edition as well.

So will OG players be able to hold a piece of nostalgia in their hands? Or is Diablo 2 Resurrected only available in virtual form?

Advertisement

Contents

Diablo 2 Resurrected physical copy: does it exist?

Much to the disappointment of fans, no physical copy has been announced for Diablo 2: Resurrected. For now, Blizzard has only announced digital versions of the game. Although this doesn’t mean they will never do a physical edition, it’s looking unlikely, with no mention anywhere from developers.

Although extensive press kits have been making waves on Twitter, players will only be able to obtain the game electronically.

Where can I buy Diablo 2 Resurrected?

If you can’t walk into a store and pick up Blizzard’s devilishly delightful remaster, then where can you actually buy it?

The title is available for PC, Switch, PlayStation 4 & 5, and Xbox One and the X|S Series, and here’s where you can pick it up:

Advertisement

It’ll set you back $40 (£35) but it’s likely to be worth it for long-time fans of the franchise.

Diablo fans disappointed by lack of physical copy

Blizzard’s decision not to release a physical version hasn’t been particularly popular among OG fans of the game.

“I miss the big dumb boxes PC games came in,” writes one fan on Reddit, while another laments “It just makes me feel degraded when buying games today.”

So that’s it for Diablo 2 Resurrected’s physical copy. If Blizzard decides to release one in the future we’ll be sure to update this page, but for now, why don’t you join us by the campfire and stay awhile. We’ve got plenty of guides to help you on your journey:

Advertisement

Diablo 2 Runewords Guide | How Diablo 2 Resurrected’s ladder system works | Diablo 2 Classes: All characters in Resurrected | How to play with friends | How to swap between modern & legacy graphics | Is Diablo 2 Resurrected Cross-Platform?