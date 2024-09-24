Diablo Immortal teases Lord of Terror’s return in Season 31

Diablo himself is finally coming to Diablo Immortal and that could change everything for the franchise as we know it.

As Diablo Immortal Season 30 draws to a close and Season 31 is on the horizon, so is the devilish main villain of the entire franchise, Diablo himself. Diablo Immortal has been teasing the return of the Lord of Terror for some time, but a post to the game’s official X (Twitter) account all but confirmed his return.

The post says, “His presence looms. How will you prepare for Diablo’s return?” and shows a fortress with Diablo’s shadow hovering over it menacingly. Diablo’s return also marks the first time the titular antagonist has been seen since his defeat in Diablo 3.

The return of Diablo to a series that is named after him is inevitable, also in the game’s lore Diablo and his brothers Baal and Mephisto can never be killed, only banished back to Hell where they plot anew.

The character has been absent from Immortal and Diablo 4, letting the games focus on other villains, but now Immortal is set to re-introduce the character – and likely a lot sooner than Diablo 4 will.

As Diablo Immortal takes place before Diablo 3, the game will have a lot more freedom in how it introduces Diablo. The third game in the series saw the demonic king suffer a devastating defeat, which is why he’s been absent from Diablo 4, but even there, his return has been heavily teased.

However, as lore and in-game mechanics are often discussed between the developers of both games, the return of Diablo in Immortal could provide some clues as to how he’ll return in Diablo 4. It may also factor somehow into the Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred DLC, which will see the return of his brother Mephisto.

As ever, the Lord of Terror will need a conduit to possess, which means one unfortunate character will soon become the Vessel of Terror in Diablo Immortal. So depending on who this ends up being, this could also tease who it’s likely to be in Diablo 4, as Diablo has a tendency to pick on characters from royal bloodlines.

