Diablo Immortal Shattered Sanctuary: Diablo boss & everything we know

Diablo Immortal Shattered Sanctuary event will expand the ARPG with a vast new area, as Diablo himself finally invades the mobile game.

Diablo Immortal will end 2024 with a bang, as Diablo, the Lord of Terror himself arrives with the Shattered Sanctuary expansion. Not only will this add a new Diablo boss fight to the game but other returning villains and monsters will also make their presence known as Diablo merges Sanctuary with the Burning Hells

Below, we’ll cover everything we know about what is almost certainly the biggest event in Diablo Immortal’s history so far. After all, it’s not every day the titular villain arrives to cause some mayhem.

Blizzard Entertainment Diablo is finally coming to Immortal as a boss.

Shattered Sanctuary will be added to Diablo Immortal on Friday, December 13, 2024, and will be the last major content drop of the year.

Expansion content

Shattered Sanctuary will be the biggest story update that Diablo Immortal has seen since it was released back in 2022. The expansion will add Diablo himself as a story boss, but it will also make the villain an endgame boss for those who want to replay the battle after cranking up the difficulty.

The expansion will also feature a brand new zone known as World’s Crown, where the new questline will be set. This region will be a nightmarish hellscape where Diablo’s realm has seeped into Sanctuary, merging the two and allowing the Lord of Terror to cross back into the world.

Diablo isn’t alone either, The Bride of Hell will also return after having been instrumental in his resurrection. But rather more shockingly, so will the character Prince Albrecht who served as Diablo’s vessel in the first game.

Albrecht was thought dead after Diablo’s defeat in the first game, but seeing the character resurface as one of his lieutenants is especially intriguing. The pack will bring back other legendary enemies, such as the Vipers, as well as add various new monsters to be slain.

The developers have confirmed that the return of Diablo will have ramifications for Diablo Immortal heading into 2025 and beyond, so it will be fun to see how the Lord of Terror’s return changes things.

Shattered Sanctuary could also set up his return in Diablo 4 – something which is ultimately inevitable. After all, a collaboration between both games isn’t unheard of.