Diablo Immortal Season 36: Amberclad Battle Pass, Release Date & Feast of Valenti event

Diablo Immortal Season 36: Amberclad is coming and with it, a new Battle Pass and a new limited timed event called the Feast of Valenti. Here’s everything we know.

February is a time for feasting in Diablo Immortal Season 36, Amberclad as well as Season 7 of Diablo 4. Not only will the season add a new Battle Pass, updates to the story, and rewards, but the all-new Feast of Valenti event will also begin.

Here’s everything we know so far about the event and what each version of the latest Battle Pass unlocks.

Article continues after ad

Activision Blizzard Diablo Immortal continues to improve since its shaky start.

Start date

Diablo Immortal Season 36: Amberclad will go live on February 13, 2025, at 3 am server time.

Feast of Valenti

A limited-time event known as the Feast of Valenti will go live on February 12, to March 12, 2025 and will involve extra rewards. Players will need to complete events to earn a new currency called Bloody Hearts.

After gathering enough hearts to pique the spirit Valenti’s interest. She’ll then bless players with rewards such as Telluric Pearls, One-Star Legendary Gems, Legendary items, and more.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Battle Pass

As ever for a new season of Immortal, a new Battle Pass will go live adding 40 ranks worth of challenges and rewards, such as Crests, Hilts, and more.

Once again, Blizzard is offering two paid versions – but both are optional. Players can upgrade their Battle Pass for the full duration of the season to the Empowered Battle Pass, or the more expensive Collector’s Empowered Battle Pass.

The Empowered Battle Pass includes all rank rewards from the free Battle Pass, but purchasing it also gives players access to an Empowered track. This gives users an extra reward per rank.

Article continues after ad

The Collector’s Empowered version of the Season 36 Battle Pass gives you access to everything above but also offers a ten-rank boost to those who upgrade – making progression easier.

Check out our Diablo Immortal class tier list to see which class is currently top of the meta in Season 36. Remember to also check out our Best builds for all character classes guide.