Diablo Immortal Season 34: Astride the Abyss – Battle Pass, Release Date & more

Diablo Immortal Season 34: Astride the Abyss is coming and with it, a new threat rises. Here’s everything we know about this next important season of the mobile game.

Diablo Immortal Shattered Sanctuary continues with the next seasonal Battle Pass, and with the returned Price Albrecht now serving as the main villain, things are about to get spicy in Sanctuary. The Lord of Terror’s threat may have passed – for now – but our heroes are far from safe.

Article continues after ad

The new season will also add a new Battle Pass, updates to the story, and rewards. Here’s everything we know so far about it and what each version of the Battle Pass unlocks.

Blizzard Entertainment Prince Albrecht is now Diablo Immortal’s new antagonist.

Start date

Diablo Immortal Season 34: Astride the Abyss will go live on January 16, 2025, at 3 am server time.

Battle Pass

As ever for a new season of Immortal, a new Battle Pass will go live adding 40 ranks worth of challenges and rewards, such as Crests, Hilts, and more.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Once again, Blizzard is offering two paid versions – but both are optional. Players can upgrade their Battle Pass for the full duration of the season to the Empowered Battle Pass, or the more expensive Collector’s Empowered Battle Pass.

The Empowered Battle Pass includes all rank rewards from the free Battle Pass, but purchasing it also gives players access to an Empowered track. This gives users an extra reward per rank.

The Collector’s Empowered version of the Season 34 Battle Pass gives you access to everything above but also offers a ten-rank boost to those who upgrade – making progression easier.

Article continues after ad

Check out our Diablo Immortal class tier list to see which class is currently top of the meta in Season 34. Remember to also check out our Best builds for all character classes guide.