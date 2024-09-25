Diablo Immortal Season 31: Torment Upon Torment – Release date, Diablo’s return & more

Diablo Immortal Season 31: Torment Upon Torment is coming and with it, the Lord of Terror rises anew. Here’s everything we know about this next important season of Diablo Immortal.

Diablo Immortal‘s next seasonal Battle Pass will soon be here, and Blizzard has not been shy about the return of Diablo himself. The Lord of Terror is finally expected to return in Diablo Immortal, making it the first time the titular villain has appeared in the mobile/PC game.

The new season will also add a new Battle Pass, updates to the story, and rewards. Here’s everything we know so far about the new season, and the return of the franchise’s biggest and most powerful villain.

Season 31 start date

Diablo Immortal Season 31: Torment Upon Torment will go live on September 26, 2024, at 3 am server time.

Blizzard Entertainment You just can’t keep a good demon down.

Battle Pass

As ever for a new season of Immortal, a new Battle Pass will go live adding 40 ranks worth of challenges and rewards, such as Crests, Hilts, and more.

Once again, Blizzard is offering two paid versions – but both are optional. Players can upgrade their Battle Pass for the full duration of the season to the Empowered Battle Pass, or the more expensive Collector’s Empowered Battle Pass.

The Empowered Battle Pass includes all rank rewards from the free Battle Pass, but purchasing it also gives players access to an Empowered track. This gives users an extra reward per rank.

The Collector’s Empowered version of the Season 31 Battle Pass gives you access to everything above but also offers a ten-rank boost to those who upgrade – making progression easier.

The return of Diablo

The theme of Diablo Immortal Season 31 is Torment upon Torment and while the season brings back various different events from the game’s past, there doesn’t appear to be any specific gimmick.

However, the game’s developers have teased the return of Diablo very openly on X (Twitter), with this potentially happening during Season 31. However, the devs are yet to reveal exactly when the Lord of Terror will return – or how.

There’s every possibility that Season 31 could connect to the upcoming Season 6 of Diablo 4 or the Vessel of Hatred expansion that launches on the same day, as the release of both will coincide with this season of Diablo Immortal. While Mephisto gets set to terrorize Diablo 4, the Lord of Terror could do the same in Immortal.