When is Diablo Immortal Season 12? Start times, Battle Pass details, more

Diablo Immortal Season 12 is now with us. Here’s when it goes live and what to expect from Battle Pass in Season 12, known as Heroes of Unification.

Diablo Immortal‘s next season is coming with an all-new Battle Pass. The game‘s next update will be called Heroes of Unification and will add some new gimmicks and rewards while fans of the franchise eagerly await Diablo 4.

As Diablo 3 gets ready to deliver its final season, the free-to-play Diablo Immortal should provide lots of demon-slaying action for those who are between Diablo games. Here’s everything there is to know about Diablo Immortal Season 12.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard Entertainment Diablo Immortal Season 12 introduces a brand new Battle Pass.

When does Diablo Immortal Season 12 start?

Both Diablo Immortal Season 12 Battle Pass, Heroes of Unification, will start on April 13, 2023, at 3 AM server time (wherever you are) and will run until May 11, 2023.

Battle Pass: Heroes of Unification

Like previous Seasons, the Battle Pass for Season 12 of Diablo Immortal hosts 40 ranks worth of challenges and rewards, such as Legendary Gems, Crests, Hilts, and more.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Once again, Blizzard is offering two paid versions – but both are optional. Players can upgrade their Battle Pass for the full duration of the season to the Empowered Battle Pass, or the more expensive Collector’s Empowered Battle Pass.

Article continues after ad

The Empowered Battle Pass includes all rank rewards from the free Battle Pass but purchasing it also gives players access to an Empowered track. This gives users an extra reward per rank. Those who upgrade will also gain access to seasonal cosmetics. Some will unlock at rank one while the rest will become available at rank 40. The Collector’s Empowered version of the Season 12 Battle Pass gives you access to everything above but also offers a ten-rank boost to those who upgrade – making progression easier.

That’s everything we know so far. Looking to stay a step ahead of the competition? Be sure to check out our other Diablo Immortal guides:

Article continues after ad

Demon Hunter builds | Best Barbarian builds | Best Necromancer builds | Best Wizard builds | Best Monk Builds | Best Crusader builds | Diablo Immortal Paragon level guide | Best builds for all character classes in Season 2 | Diablo Immortal tier lists | Diablo Immortal Shadow War guide