Diablo Immortal reveals new villain for part 2 of Shattered Sanctuary

Diablo Immortal’s Shattered Sanctuary event saw the return of Diablo himself, but with his defeat, a new enemy has emerged from the depths of Hell. Spoilers lurk for part 1 of the Worldstone quest.

After over two years of events and seasons, Diablo, the titular villain of the series, finally arrived in Diablo Immortal during the Shattered Sanctuary event. However, with his threat having been extinguished – for now – a new villain has taken his place after being freed from The Lord of Terror’s control.

That new foe is Prince Albrecht, who served as a mini-boss and one of Diablo’s lieutenants during the first part of Shattered Sanctuary. After being resurrected and corrupted by Diablo, Albrecht is now free to pursue his own destiny in Diablo Immortal – something that is likely to bring the fallen prince into conflict with the game’s heroes.

Blizzard Entertainment Prince Albrecht is now Diablo Immortal’s new main antagonist.

Who is Albrecht in Diablo Immortal?

Like so many characters in the Diablo universe, Prince Albrecht is a tragic figure in the series’ lore. The prince was kidnapped just before the start of Diablo 1 by the deranged Bishop Lazarus, one of Diablo’s minions who was spearheading his return.

Lazarus then stabbed Albrecht with Diablo’s soul stone, allowing The Lord of Terror to possess him and make the young prince his new Vessel of Terror. Using Albrecht’s body, Diablo then returned to Sanctuary and flooded the cathedral with demons, creating an event that would come to be known as The Darkening of Tristram, and set the scene for the first game.

Albrecht’s brother Prince Aiden and his allies would eventually hack and slash their way through the cathedral, its catacombs, caves, and into Hell itself, where they’d defeat Diablo and trap him back in his soul stone. Aiden would then willingly stab himself with the soul stone to try and contain Diablo, which would then lead to the events of Diablo 2.

Prince Albrecht would be released from Diablo’s control, but he was apparently killed during the process, his lifeless body being seen at the end of Diablo 1. Many years later, Diablo’s cult would use Albrecht’s corpse and the World Stone to try and summon Diablo, but instead, they resurrected the prince as a demonic monster in Diablo’s service.

An Immortal new enemy

Albrecht is revealed to be the new ‘big bad’ in the trailer for part 2 of Shattered Sanctuary:

The prince clearly has no love for Diablo and now plans on using his own demonic horde to take over Sanctuary. He can be seen leading his Shardborne army through the Gully of Madness, while saying, “At last, we are free. And if you follow me, our family will never be chained again.”

He is then seen feeding a shard of his body that has fused with the Worldstone to his minions. This all implies that Albrecht is glad to be rid of Diablo and is ready to unleash his own brand of terror. The Diablo series is certainly bringing out all its best villains across multiple games.

Part two of Diablo Immortal’s Shattered Sanctuary Worldstone Quest is live now on mobile and PC. And while The Darkening of Tristram event is also back in Diablo 3, we make the case that it should come to Diablo 4.