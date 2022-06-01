Diablo Immortal released early on mobile: How to download and play

Blizzard have revealed that Diablo Immortal has gone live early on mobile devices, allowing players to delve into the fray a day early, before the official launch date.

While Diablo Immortal is set to launch on June 2, Blizzard have confirmed that the game has gone live on mobile a day early.

Writing “starting today at 1PM BST (5AM PST / 8AM EST / 2PM CEST), Diablo Immortal will begin early rollout on iOS and Android,” the devs confirm that “you may begin to see the mobile version propagate at this time and some regions may begin receiving access to the full game.”

Clarifying “the official launch is still June 2, 6PM BST (10AM PST / 1PM EST/ 7PM CEST) and the PC version will be available at that time,” it’s up to chance whether or not your region is granted early access. So, to check for yourself, here’s how to download Diablo Immortal and play early.

How to download and play Diablo Immortal early

Diablo Immortal’s early rollout is only available on mobile, so those looking to dive into the eternal war between the Burning Hells and High Heavens on PC will need to wait a little bit longer.

Additionally, the early drop does not appear to be global. This writer is based in the UK, and can access the full game, but other areas of the world may not have been pushed live just yet.

In order to check if you can play early:

Visit the App Store or GooglePlay store Search for ‘Diablo Immortal‘ Download the game Open it Once you get past the opening scene, you can access a mission entitled “The Butcher“ If you can create your character, then you’re good to go! If not, you may need to wait a little. You’ll also want to ensure that you have signed into your Battle.net. Click the ‘Guest‘ account generated in the top left-hand corner, then choose ‘Log In‘ (see image below). Be aware wait times are continuing to rise, meaning it might take a while to connect your accounts

So that’s how to download and play Diablo Immortal early, giving you a head start over PC players.

Looking for a refresher on all things gorey? Or looking to take your first steps into the world of Sanctuary? Be sure to check out our other Diablo Immortal guides to help you on your journey:

