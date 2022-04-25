Diablo Immortal PC beta confirmed for June 2022 mobile release date

Blizzard has revealed that Diablo Immortal will arrive in beta on PC alongside the mobile release. Here’s what we know.

As originally reported on Business Wire, Diablo Immortal will now be coming to both mobile and PC on June 2, 2022. This is a big deal for two reasons; first, we now have a global release date for Diablo Immortal on mobile, and secondly, the game is also coming to PC.

Diablo Immortal was infamously originally announced as a mobile-only title, with many wondering if other platforms would receive a version of the game. Diablo Immortal releasing on PC now confirms that mobile won’t be the only platform to support the title.

We should point out that Diablo Immortal on PC is considered an Open beta rather than a full roll-out. The mobile beta for Diablo Immortal started in October 2021, but news of a PC version is likely to be welcome for longtime fans of the franchise.

Diablo Immortal will support both cross-play and cross-progression at launch. This will allow players to seamlessly transition between both mobile and PC platforms anytime. The PC Beta will contain all the features from the mobile version, even in Beta form.

There’s been no word on a console version of Diablo Immortal as of yet.