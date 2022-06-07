Diablo Immortal has Blizzard’s 3rd lowest-rated user score on Metacritic

The Diablo Immortal Metacritic score currently counts as the third lowest for Blizzard Entertainment in terms of user reviews.

Originally announced as a mobile-only experience at BlizzCon 2018, Diablo Immortal recently hit mobile platforms and PC, serving as the franchise’s first on-the-go RPG.

Diablo Immortal has already proven quite divisive among fans, too, thanks in large part to its extensive microtransactions. In fact, Diablo Immortal’s in-game purchases are so aggressive that one person calculated players could spend tens of thousands of dollars fully maxing out a single character.

It should come as no surprise, then, that discourse surrounding the newly released Diablo game continues to vacillate between generally favorable and negative.

Diablo Immortal’s Metacritic score takes a hit

While the iOS Metascore from critics on Metacritic (via GamingBolt) presently sits at a healthy 76, Diablo Immortal’s user score is a meager 0.6.

The user score counts ratings from more than 1,700 players, many of whom describe the title in terms such as “disgraceful,” “gambling simulator,” and “insanely predatory.”

As a result, the mobile and PC experience now boasts the third-lowest user score for a Blizzard-developed game on Metacritic.

World of Warcraft Classic: Burning Crusade Classic on PC constitutes the lowest to date, with a user score of 0.5. Meanwhile, Warcraft III: Reforged also sits at a 0.6 rating based on nearly 31,000 player reviews.

Because Diablo Immortal launched less than a week ago, the user rating will undoubtedly continue to rise and fall in the days and weeks ahead.

Whether or not the title will reach a user rating as low as Burning Crusade Classic remains a mystery for the time being.

The pay-to-win tactics aside, Diablo Immortal appears to have won over at least a contingent of franchise faithful such as Shroud.

Still, many hold out hope that Blizzard will better balance the game to make for a much more enjoyable experience.