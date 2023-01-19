Diablo Immortal faces potential lawsuit over misleading legendary item

Attorneys at Migliaccio & Rathod LLP have launched an investigation into Diablo Immortal’s misleading Blessing of the Worthy item, which could result in a class action lawsuit.

A Legendary gem, Blessing of the Worthy was available in Diablo Immortal bundles that could cost up to $100.

Many were eager to get their hands on the item, too, since the item description claimed the gem’s effect had a 20 percent chance to deal damage worth 12 percent of a user’s max health. To the chagrin of many, that wasn’t the case.

The Legendary item actually had a 20 percent chance to do damage worth 12 percent of a player’s current life. Therefore, someone with low health wouldn’t benefit much from Blessing of the Worthy.

Those who spent upwards of $100 on bundles to unlock the item were displeased. While Blizzard updated the description to better reflect the gem’s abilities, fans who previously purchased bundles found the ordeal “unacceptable.”

Attorneys investigating Diablo Immortal for class action lawsuit

Washington, D.C.-based Migliaccio & Rathod LLP has opened a “false advertising” investigation into Diablo Immortal.

In a post on its website, the firm calls Blizzard’s text description change and unwillingness to compensate affected players a “bait-and-switch.”

The post reads in part, “This practice essentially amounts to a bait-and-switch, since a purchasable item was advertised with one effect that players wanted and ended up with something completely different.”

Any Diablo Immortal players who purchased Blessing of the Worthy a la carte or in a bundle are asked to fill out a questionnaire attached near the end of the firm’s write-up.

At the time of writing, there’s no way of knowing if the investigation will actually lead to a class action lawsuit against Diablo Immortal’s developer.

Still, those who were affected by the discrepancy would do well to submit the questionnaire.