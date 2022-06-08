Diablo Immortal Haunted Carriage: Spawn times, location & Enchanted Dust rewards

Tearing through the desolate plains of Sanctuary is Diablo Immortal‘s resident Haunted Carriage, which offers swathes of Enchanted Dust as a reward for guiding it to its resting place. But when and where does this event spawn? Here are all of the times and locations you need.

As you hack your way through Skarn’s Legions in Blizzard’s all-new mobile title, Diablo Immortal, you’ll come across a whole host of unfortunate souls that need your help surviving its wartorn world.

Beset by foes like the Sandstone Golem and Fleshcraft Hydra, navigating through the game‘s gothic universe isn’t easy, but one specific event will require you to act as a guide and ensure that your charge makes it to safety without a scratch.

This is Diablo Immortal’s Haunted Carriage, an event that spawns throughout the day and offers players swathes of Enchanted Dust as a reward. Looking to farm this all-important resource? Here are the Haunted Carriage’s spawn times and location, as well as a rundown of what you’ll need to do.

Diablo Immortal Haunted Carriage: Spawn time & location

The Haunted Carriage can be found in Ashwold Cemetery and spawns between 9AM and 11PM local server time. It can be started every two hours.

In order to find it, you’ll want to head to the Eastern Gardens waypoint. This is where you’ll be asked to participate in the event if you arrive at the correct time; simply click ‘OK’ when prompted to dive in.

From here, navigate to Carriage Landing, which is in the region of Ashwold Manor. Once you get to the Manor’s gates you’ll see a marking on your map which shows a horse rearing while drawing an old carriage. Head there, and you’ll find the Haunted Carriage (see image below).

Haunted Carriage guide: Tips & Tricks

The aim of the Haunted Carriage event is to escort said vehicle to its final location. As you can imagine, you’re quickly swamped with all manner of undead creatures looking to steal its contents for themselves and take you down with them.

Thankfully, these enemies aren’t exactly the most powerful, so you won’t need to concern yourself with them all that much.

At the end of the trail, however, lies the fearsome Tax Collector; a boss that will actually test your mettle. It’s important to note that you will still get the rewards as long as you hit the boss once – you do not need to land the killing blow.

Diablo Immortal Haunted Carriage: How to farm rewards

Escorting this raggedy old carriage through hordes of undead doesn’t come cheap, meaning you’ll be gifted a slew of different rewards for taking down the Tax Collector.

Players will receive:

6 x Enchanted Dust

3 x Experience Orbs

A Class Consumable item

Random Normal/Rare/Legendary items.

Of these, the most important is the Enchanted Dust, as it’s a key component in upgrading your gear. Since the event is relatively easy, we suggest checking back every two hours and making this part of your daily grind.

There can, in theory, be 7 events per day, meaning you can earn up for 42 Enchanted Dust daily from this task alone. So, set your alarm clocks and make sure you’re in Ashwold Cemetery in time!

So that’s everything you need to know about Diablo Immortal’s Haunted Carriage event; from the rewards on offer to the spawn times and locations you’ll need to memorize.

Looking to cause some chaos? Be sure to check out our official Diablo Immortal review, alongside some other guides before diving into the woeful world of Sanctuary:

