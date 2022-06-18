Diablo Immortal endgame sim ‘shows’ how much 5/5 Gem microtransactions cost

A Diablo Immortal player has made a 5 Star Gem summon simulator that shows the grim reality of how the odds are stacked against fans trying to summon the game’s most coveted resource.

Diablo Immortal has been slammed by players for its pay-to-win monetization model since the mobile game launched earlier this month on June 2.

Some fans like Twitch Streamer Quin69 have spent over $10k on Diablo Immortal just to get in-game resources like the highly sought-after 5-star Legendary gems.

Now, one player has created a tongue-in-cheek Diablo Immortal summon simulator that shows the harsh reality of how much money players could potentially spend for just one 5-star gem.

Player makes Diablo Immortal summon simulator

The simulator was posted to the Diablo Immortal subreddit by a user named ‘buzzycat,’ who titled the post “Diablo Immortal Rift Simulator. Play the end game on your PC.”

The simulator is straightforward with two buttons for players to click at the bottom of the page: “Waste $25” and “Calculate the cost of a 5/5 Gem.”

For those who may not know, spending $25 allows players to go into a ‘pay-to-win’ Rift that gives 10 gem drops upon completion, each with a chance to be a Legendary gem.

However, the odds of actually getting a 5-star Legendary gym despite paying $25 is quite low, as evidenced by buzzycat’s summon simulator.

The claims that Diablo Immortal microtransaction could run players more than $110k, may not sound so absurd anymore for those who have tried to roll a measly five 5-star Legendary gems in the summon simulator.

Reports that Diablo Immortal’s microtransactions have generated more than $24 million in just two weeks make a lot more sense as well.

While unhappy players have bombed Diablo Immortal’s Metacritic score thanks to its microtransactions it’s unlikely that Blizzard will change any monetary systems too drastically.

Still, those interested in Diablo Immortal but don’t want to break the bank can try their luck for free with this summon simulator to see just how fortunate they are.