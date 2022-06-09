Diablo Immortal daily reset: PvP Battleground & PvE Zone events

In order to maximize your gear farming in Diablo Immortal, you’ll need to be aware of the game’s daily resets. Here are all of the times you need, including when the PvP and PvE events go live.

As warriors flock to the desolate plains of Sanctuary in order to save its inhabitants from Skarn’s legions, you’ll quickly realize there’s an awful lot to do in Diablo Immortal – and there are only 24 hours in a day.

If you’re looking to escort the Haunted Carriage to its final resting place or take on the Sandstone Golem and Fleshcraft Hydra, you’ll need to be aware of when the game‘s horrors reset each day.

So, here’s when Diablo Immortal’s daily reset occurs, as well as the spawn times for the various PvP and PvE events.

Diablo Immortal daily reset time

Diablo Immortal’s daily reset is as 3AM server time. This is based on information from the beta testing, so is only a provisional timeframe. As more information emerges we’ll be sure to update this page.

Diablo Immortal: PvE zone event resets

As you venture through the different hellscapes that Diablo Immortal has to offer, you’ll come across zone-wide PvE events that are perfect for gaining experience and, more importantly, lining your pockets.

Each of these events are available from 9AM to 11PM server time each day, and respawn at different points throughout the day:

Zone Event Spawn rotation Ashwold Cemetery Haunted Carriage 2 hours Dark Wood Purify the Corruption Starts when you enter the zone Shassar Sea Lost Artifacts Relies on ‘Mysterious Scroll’ drop from enemies Library of Zoltun Kulle* Kulle’s Hidden Chamber When 5 Lost Pages are collected Bilefen Ancient Arena 3 hours Mount Zavain Ancient Nightmare 2 hours Frozen Tundra Call of the Ancients When metre is filled

* The Library of Zoltun Kulle’s Lost Pages also have a random chance of spawning one of the zone’s two bosses; the Sandstone Golem and Fleshcraft Hydra.

Diablo Immortal: PvP Battleground event reset

The Battlegrounds PvP event is the best way to test your mettle and earn the highly coveted Reforge Stones (items that normally require you to fork out real-life cash). It is only available for two hours at a time at 8AM, 12PM, 6PM, and 10PM server time.

To access it, head to Westmarch and speak to the Battleground captain on a balcony in the upper right-hand area.

So those are all of Diablo Immortal’s daily resets, including the PvE and PvP events.

