Diablo Immortal cheaters are ruining PvP already

Diablo Immortal players are already running into cheaters who are making the game’s widely-criticized PvP experience even worse.

Since releasing on June 2, Diablo Immortal has racked up the third-lowest user score ever for a Blizzard game on Metacritic.

One of the contributing factors is the game’s pay-to-win elements heavily influencing PvP, but now cheaters have started to ruin the game’s player versus player combat as well.

Cheaters already popping up in Diablo Immortal

On June 4 Twitch streamer wudijo ran into a cheating Necromancer named “Burn” in Diablo Immortal, who was able to melt him in less than two seconds.

However, the cheat requires them to stand still, so because they move, wudijo’s teammates are able to take them down after he got killed.

This wouldn’t be wudijo’s last encounter with this particular cheater though, as later on he ran into Burn again while fighting a Sacred Guardian.

Usually, these mobs would take about 30 seconds to a minute to take down, depending on your gear and level. But, when Burn hops in the Guardian is laid low in a matter of seconds.

“What did this guy just do? What was that?” wudijo asked, and while it’s obvious they’re cheesing or cheating somehow, the exact method of how is unknown.

Diablo Immortal has already split the community for one of Blizzard’s most beloved franchises. On one hand players have praised the gameplay, but blasted the microtransactions on the other.

Now, with cheaters appearing in the mobile game, Immortal’s detractors have even more ammo for their arguments. Unless Blizzard can find a way to reliably deal with them, it could become a much bigger problem down the line.