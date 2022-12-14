GamingDiablo

Diablo II: Resurrected 22 Nights of Terror Holiday event: All gameplay modifiers

Diablo 2 Resurrected
Diablo 2 XmasBlizzard Entertainment

Diablo 2: Resurrected 22 Nights of Terror will see different gameplay modifiers added to the game every day. Here’s everything we know.

Designed to shake up the gameplay of Diablo 2: Resurrected every 24 hours, the 22 Nights of Terror event will add a different gameplay modifier each day until the end of the holiday event. Each modifier will be confirmed via the in-game Message of the Day and will last until the same time the day after.

The Diablo 2 Resurrected holiday event will be known as 22 Nights of Terror and can be enjoyed in all online game modes except for Classic Diablo II. The modifiers will allow players to unlock new and powerful loot, “a dash of terror”, and a different surprise each day. Below, we’ll confirm when the event starts and ends – and what each modifier will be.

Diablo in Diablo 2Blizzard Entertainment
Diablo 2: Resurrected is a remake of Diablo 2.

When will 22 Nights of Terror start and end?

The holiday gameplay modifiers went live on December 13, 11:00 am, and will end on January 4, 11:00 am PST.

Essentially, the event will cover the whole festive season.

22 Nights of Terror gameplay modifiers

Below, we’ll keep track of every gameplay modifier added to Diablo 2: Resurrected during the 22 Nights of Terror event:

DateGameplay Modifier
December 13, 2022Secret Cow Level
December 14, 2022TBC
December 15, 2022TBC
December 16, 2022TBC
December 17, 2022TBC
December 18, 2022TBC
December 19, 2022TBC
December 20, 2022TBC
December 21, 2022TBC
December 22, 2022TBC
December 23, 2022TBC
December 24, 2022TBC
December 25, 2022TBC
December 26, 2022TBC
December 27, 2022TBC
December 28, 2022TBC
December 29, 2022TBC
December 30, 2022TBC
December 31, 2022TBC
January 1, 2023TBC
January 2, 2023TBC
January 3, 2023TBC
January 4, 2023TBC

