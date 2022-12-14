Diablo II: Resurrected 22 Nights of Terror Holiday event: All gameplay modifiers

Sam is a games writer for Dexerto specializing in Diablo, Final Fantasy, and Pokemon. An NCTJ accredited journalist, Sam also holds a degree in journalism from the University of Central Lancashire and has many years of experience as a professional writer. Being able to marry his love of writing with his addiction to video games was always one of his life goals. He also loves all things PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo in equal measure. Contact at sam.smith@dexerto.com

Diablo 2: Resurrected 22 Nights of Terror will see different gameplay modifiers added to the game every day. Here’s everything we know.

Designed to shake up the gameplay of Diablo 2: Resurrected every 24 hours, the 22 Nights of Terror event will add a different gameplay modifier each day until the end of the holiday event. Each modifier will be confirmed via the in-game Message of the Day and will last until the same time the day after.

The Diablo 2 Resurrected holiday event will be known as 22 Nights of Terror and can be enjoyed in all online game modes except for Classic Diablo II. The modifiers will allow players to unlock new and powerful loot, “a dash of terror”, and a different surprise each day. Below, we’ll confirm when the event starts and ends – and what each modifier will be.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard Entertainment Diablo 2: Resurrected is a remake of Diablo 2.

When will 22 Nights of Terror start and end?

The holiday gameplay modifiers went live on December 13, 11:00 am, and will end on January 4, 11:00 am PST.

Essentially, the event will cover the whole festive season.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

22 Nights of Terror gameplay modifiers

Below, we’ll keep track of every gameplay modifier added to Diablo 2: Resurrected during the 22 Nights of Terror event:

Date Gameplay Modifier December 13, 2022 Secret Cow Level December 14, 2022 TBC December 15, 2022 TBC December 16, 2022 TBC December 17, 2022 TBC December 18, 2022 TBC December 19, 2022 TBC December 20, 2022 TBC December 21, 2022 TBC December 22, 2022 TBC December 23, 2022 TBC December 24, 2022 TBC December 25, 2022 TBC December 26, 2022 TBC December 27, 2022 TBC December 28, 2022 TBC December 29, 2022 TBC December 30, 2022 TBC December 31, 2022 TBC January 1, 2023 TBC January 2, 2023 TBC January 3, 2023 TBC January 4, 2023 TBC

Stay a while and listen, here are all of our Diablo 2 guides:

Diablo 2: Best builds for Amazon in Resurrected | Diablo 2 Barbarian: Best builds for Resurrected | Diablo 2 Druid: Best builds for Resurrected | Diablo 2 Necromancer: Best builds for Resurrected | Diablo 2 Paladin: Best builds for Resurrected | Diablo 2 Sorceress: Best builds for Resurrected | Diablo Prime Evil collection pre-order guide | Diablo 2 Runewords Guide | How Diablo 2 Resurrected’s ladder system works