Diablo II: Resurrected 22 Nights of Terror Holiday event: All gameplay modifiers

Diablo 2: Resurrected 22 Nights of Terror will see different gameplay modifiers added to the game every day. Here’s everything we know.
Designed to shake up the gameplay of Diablo 2: Resurrected every 24 hours, the 22 Nights of Terror event will add a different gameplay modifier each day until the end of the holiday event. Each modifier will be confirmed via the in-game Message of the Day and will last until the same time the day after.
The Diablo 2 Resurrected holiday event will be known as 22 Nights of Terror and can be enjoyed in all online game modes except for Classic Diablo II. The modifiers will allow players to unlock new and powerful loot, “a dash of terror”, and a different surprise each day. Below, we’ll confirm when the event starts and ends – and what each modifier will be.
When will 22 Nights of Terror start and end?
The holiday gameplay modifiers went live on December 13, 11:00 am, and will end on January 4, 11:00 am PST.
Essentially, the event will cover the whole festive season.
22 Nights of Terror gameplay modifiers
Below, we’ll keep track of every gameplay modifier added to Diablo 2: Resurrected during the 22 Nights of Terror event:
|Date
|Gameplay Modifier
|December 13, 2022
|Secret Cow Level
|December 14, 2022
|TBC
|December 15, 2022
|TBC
|December 16, 2022
|TBC
|December 17, 2022
|TBC
|December 18, 2022
|TBC
|December 19, 2022
|TBC
|December 20, 2022
|TBC
|December 21, 2022
|TBC
|December 22, 2022
|TBC
|December 23, 2022
|TBC
|December 24, 2022
|TBC
|December 25, 2022
|TBC
|December 26, 2022
|TBC
|December 27, 2022
|TBC
|December 28, 2022
|TBC
|December 29, 2022
|TBC
|December 30, 2022
|TBC
|December 31, 2022
|TBC
|January 1, 2023
|TBC
|January 2, 2023
|TBC
|January 3, 2023
|TBC
|January 4, 2023
|TBC
