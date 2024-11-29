Diablo himself is finally coming to Diablo Immortal

The Lord of Terror himself – Diablo – will soon be coming to Diablo Immortal after Blizzard teased his arrival on social media.

Blizzard has been teasing Diablo’s arrival in Diablo Immortal for months but their latest post on X (Twitter) suggests that the big devil will be entering the mobile game at any moment, possibly as soon as Season 34 in December.

The post shows an image of Westmarch, the main hub city of Diablo Immortal shrouded in darkness while lightning strikes reveal the shadow of Diablo falling over the doomed land. The text then reads, “Diablo is almost here. Are you prepared for his return?”

Article continues after ad

Quite how Diablo will arrive in Diablo Immortal is yet to be revealed, but chances are the character will serve as the main boss of the next story expansion. This is something that has been building for some time.

Diablo’s return changes everything

To long-time Diablo fans, the return of the Lord of Terror is a big deal and has some tantalizing lore implications for Diablo 4, 3, and beyond.

Article continues after ad

Despite being the titular antagonist of the Diablo series, Diablo himself hasn’t been seen since the end of Diablo 3 after he was defeated and sent back to Hell by the combined forces of humanity, the Angels, and the Nephalem (the playable characters).

Article continues after ad

Blizzard Entertainment You just can’t keep a good demon down.

The fallen Angel of Death, Malthael, would go on to replace Diablo as the game’s next main antagonist in Diablo 3’s Reaper of Souls expansion, and Diablo is yet to make his presence felt in Diablo 4. Instead, it’s his brother, Mephisto: The Lord of Hatred, who’s causing a ruckus in Sanctuary in the current story.

Diablo’s return in that game has also been strongly hinted at by Diablo 4’s first major antagonist, Lilith. In fact, Lilith’s plan to conquer Sanctuary in Diablo 4 was to fortify it against the Prime Evils, such as Diablo and Mephisto. Yet it appears that the Lord of Terror is biding his time.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, Diablo Immortal is an interquel, set between Diablo 2 and Diablo 3. So, this gives the writers some wiggle room to explore a lost chapter of the Diablo universe. There’s also no guarantee that Diablo will invade Sanctuary again in Immortal, as the game could take players to Hell to fight the demon on his own turf.

This means that Diablo’s involvement in Diablo Immortal is set before his epic defeat in Diablo 3. However, the wily villain could find a way to set up his return in Diablo 4 – something which is ultimately inevitable. After all, a collaboration between both games isn’t unheard of.