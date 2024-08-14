Diablo 4’s one-shot bosses are making The Pit unbearable in Season 5

Diablo 4 players are struggling with how overtuned bosses feel in Season 5’s iteration of The Pit.

Diablo 4 Season 5 has a lot to love. The newly added Infernal Hordes have drawn a lot of praise from players who have called them ‘the best thing to happen to Diablo 4’. The vast quantities of loot, materials, and gold afforded by Infernal Hordes have caused them to overshadow the Artificer’s Pit.

Introduced in Season 4, The Pit was the penultimate endgame challenge and was vital to interacting with some of the new crafting mechanics that arrived alongside it. It wasn’t without its problems, however, and some of the most frustrating ones have carried over into Season 5.

Reddit user ‘GamePlayHeaven‘ is just one of many Diablo 4 players who have expressed discontent with The Pit in Season 5. The biggest offender is the one-shot mechanics that many of the bosses employ.

One-shots in The Pit were a major problem in Diablo 4 Season 4 but this was partially due to some lingering jank in the game’s DOT scaling. This time, the issue in Season 5 is that the bosses in The Pit feel “totally out of sync” with the rest of the activity.

“Don’t have a Pit that you can clear in two minutes, just to get a boss that you do hardly any damage to at all, and one-shots you with every single mechanic,” GamePlayHeaven complained. “It actually feels totally broken right now.”

Coupled with the insane amounts of damage bosses in The Pit seem to do, their massive health pools are also a sore point for players.

“These bosses are huge damage sponges, with the added annoyance that the more bored you get of the fight the the more likely you are to get hit by the shadow bosses and eventually get one shot,” another user maligned.

For these reasons, players are more adamant than ever that the Infernal Hordes of Diablo 4 Season 5 are the better endgame option.

“There’s no point running Pit now since the bosses are ridiculous and the rewards are terrible compared to Hordes,” an exasperated player explained. “Hopefully a fix is coming soon.”