Diablo 4’s Mythic Unqiues will be much easier to farm in Season 5

Mythic Uniques were meant to be difficult to acquire due to their high-tier affixes and abilities, but Blizzard made them much easier to get your hands on.

Diablo 4 players learned about many new features expected in Season 5 through the latest patch notes and a recent developer update live stream, such as challenging World Bosses and new story content.

Mythic Uniques, which used to be called Uber Uniques, will drop at a much higher rate than before. This is all thanks to Tormented Bosses, who will become the number one method of target farming Uniques.

Here are the biggest updates for Tormented Bosses and Mythic Uniques:

Tormented Bosses now drop 5 times as many Boss Materials.

All Tormented Bosses have 5 chances to drop a mythic at 1.5% chance each. In total, a 7.5% chance to drop a Mythic Unique. The resulting effect of this change is that the bosses have a chance to drop multiple Mythic Uniques instead of just 1.

The cost to summon a Tormented boss had been reduced from 2 Stygian Stones to 1.

Unique and Mythic Unique items can now be acquired from Whisper Caches, Purveyors of Curiosity, and Tortured Gifts in Helltide.

The chance to find Mythic Unique items through all non-boss means has been increased.

Not only will players be able to acquire Mythic Uniques from more sources, but the chances to find these items outside of bosses have been increased.

The changes to Tormented Bosses will also push players to ignore summoning normal bosses in favor of farming from their Tormented versions.

This should grant more casual players the ability to earn Mythic Uniques for the first time, while also allowing veteran players to fight challenging bosses for the chances of gaining these items.

A post on the Diablo 4 subreddit summed up the major changes to Mythic Uniques during Season of the Infernal Hordes and sparked a conversation about whether these changes were good or not.

A few replies to the Reddit post were skeptical about these numbers, as one player noted “They’ve already said that major balancing and scaling changes are planned, so I really hope they’ll bring things down properly.”

The fan continued to explain how they didn’t want Diablo 3 numbers and there had to be a middle ground. They weren’t the only one, as some believed that Season 5 will be “purposefully broken” before the launch of the DLC.