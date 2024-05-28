Diablo 4’s mounts continue to cause annoyance

Mounts or horses were a new addition to the series in Diablo 4 but have often been a source of frustration since they were added and this continues to be the case in Season 4.

The purpose of mounts in Diablo 4 was to make traversing the game’s open world quicker and easier, but for some, riding a horse across a demon-infested land is more hassle than it’s worth.

This is especially true when you consider that a fast travel system also exists, and killing enemies is how you progress and level up in Season 4 of the game. Any mechanic that aims to help you avoid this will likely become more of a hindrance than a help.

However, some players’ main gripes with horses in Diablo 4 involve their stop-start nature. Mounts have a tendency to hit a wall and become immobile for a couple of seconds, rather than vaulting over some scenery like they’re supposed to.

Blizzard Entertainment Diablo 4 horses can be useful, but annoying.

It could be argued that players are pressing the button at the wrong time, but it’s still a jarring experience that could be fixed if Blizzard tweaked the timing window.

In Season 4, some fans on Blizzard’s forums have vented their frustration about mounts, arguing that they have taken a step backward rather than forward. They said:

“The mounts have completely regressed as far as control and functionality…they were GOOD last season and now they are back to the way they were BEFORE you guys fixed them.”

And, “My mount gets stuck and tripped up by things ALL THE TIME. My mount has a boost which lasts about 2 seconds again. Also…please fix TOWN stopping my boost when I am trying to EXIT town. Why am I being stopped when I try to leave town on my horse?”

Another poster agreed: “Yeah it feels like the code reverted back to the old code from like six months ago. With a further player saying: “I don’t even use the mount anymore, just get boots/amulet with proc movespeed and never use that horse ever again”.

Other users disagreed though, or tried to diagnose the problem, with one stating: “Pretty sure this is just the new mounts from the battle pass. Try using an older mount and its working great again for me.”