Diablo 4’s March of the Goblins event spews too much loot for the game to handle

Diablo 4’s new March of the Goblins event is flooding screens with so many loot drops that items are straight up disappearing.

Diablo 4 Season 5 has been a bit of a back-and-forth affair with players initially dubbing it the “Season of Infernal Bugs”. Despite the performance issues, the sheer popularity of Infernal Hordes had managed to garner some goodwill.

The rocky launch of Patch 1.5.1 and the Mother’s Blessing event strained things with players once more but the arrival of the March of the Goblins in Sanctuary is hitting all the right notes. There’s just one little problem.

We didn’t think it was possible in a game like Diablo 4 but the March of the Goblins event is giving players too much loot. Screens are being clogged with so many particle effects that the game is deleting drops just to cope.

Initially pointed out by popular Diablo 4 streamer Rob2628, multiple players have now reported losing gear to these explosions of loot. Rob2628 theorized that it was likely a “technical limitation” of the game which apparently wasn’t built to handle the abundance afforded by the increased spawn rate of Treasure Goblins.

The phenomenon appears to occur specifically when facing the aptly named World Boss; Avarice the Gold-Cursed. During the current March of the Goblins event, Avarace spawns large numbers of Treasure Goblins when he is stunned or defeated.

The numbers vary but because Avarice can be stunned twice during the fight and he spawns the Goblins on death, you can expect to see upwards of 20 Goblins during the fight. There’s an insane amount of loot and Gold to be farmed thanks to the extension of the Mother’s Blessing event and its buffs to gold carrying over.

Despite this hiccup, reception to the March of the Goblins event has been overwhelmingly positive from players. It looks as if the Goblins’ loot tables have been altered because some are even reporting Mythic Unique drops from the little critters.

Of course, it would be a shame to lose one of those precious items in these loot explosions. Blizzard has not yet addressed the issue of drops disappearing but hopefully, a fix will be implemented before the event is over.

