Diablo 4’s lack of loot filter issue is seeping into Path of Exile 2

Loot drops are officially the villain in both Diablo 4 and Path of Exile 2 – and it’s all because of a missing feature.

Diablo 4’s endgame loot flood became an infamous headache last year. Without a loot filter, players have to wade through a sea of useless junk while trying to spot that rare, elusive gear upgrade. It’s an organizational nightmare that wastes time, creates visual clutter, and, worst of all, risks missing out on valuable loot.

Article continues after ad

On consoles, the situation is even worse: the lack of item sorting options means players are helpless as multiple items pile up, making it nearly impossible to prioritize. Players are frustrated, Blizzard’s aware, but no loot filter is on the horizon just yet, though we all have eyes on the upcoming Armory.

Now, it seems the loot filter curse has jumped to Path of Exile 2. To some, PoE 2 is a Diablo killer, to others, it’s a “Diablo-like”. But where most players agree is that PoE 2 is inheriting the exact same problem: cluttered loot drops.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Path of Exile 2 can’t escape Diablo 4’s biggest loot drop flaw

Console players are already complaining about missing crucial items, with divine orbs blending in with scrolls of wisdom, creating a frustrating scavenger hunt for valuable items.

Reddit is ablaze with threads asking for a built-in loot filter. One player almost passed by a perfect jewelers orb, mistaking it for a regular jewelers item.

The game’s loot system, though complex and rich, doesn’t come with any built-in organization tools. Items are categorized by rarity – grey, blue, yellow, and orange – and drop from defeated enemies, bosses, and special events.

Article continues after ad

Yet without a loot filter, the screen can easily get overwhelmed by less-than-useful drops. This leads to time wasted sorting through piles of junk instead of enjoying gameplay.

While PoE 2 does support third-party loot filters on PC, they’re not an official solution and don’t apply to consoles.

One player expressed disappointment in the comments: “One of the high points of PoE 2 was that loot was supposed to be more meaningful. There was no need for loot filters.” They concluded, “It just sucks they had no backup plan since this affects everyone on Xbox, PlayStation, and anyone cloud gaming.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Another player, while acknowledging the game is still in early access, added, “I don’t get why this isn’t done. The loot filters are being created for free by the community with no developer resources. All GGG has to do is load them into the game.”

The comments were unanimous in their frustration, but one possible explanation for this issue is that Grinding Gear Games is going for a quality-over-quantity approach with loot drops; they want every piece of loot to be meaningful. While PoE 2 might not be there just yet, the game is still navigating the early stages of early access and could see improvements soon.

Article continues after ad

The reality for both Diablo 4 and Path of Exile 2 is that cluttered loot drops are proving to be a shared issue. However, PoE 2 players have some leeway, considering the game’s early access status. Diablo 4, on the other hand, should have already solved the issue as it moves toward its second year.