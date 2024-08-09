Diablo 4 Season 5 Hotfix 1 patch notes: S5 XP bug fix, Umbracrux re-enabled, more

Diablo 4 Season 5 Hotfix 1 patch notes: S5 XP bug fix, Umbracrux re-enabled, moreBlizzard Entertainment
Diablo 4 Season 5’s first hotfix has officially gone live across all platforms, most notably getting rid of the XP glitch and returning the Umbracrux Unique Power to the game.
Season 5: Season of the Infernal Hordes touched down on Tuesday, August 6 with a massive XP bug in tow. The XP glitch allowed Diablo 4 players to jump several levels by using the Umbracrux unique during certain boss battles.
Not much time passed before Blizzard temporarily disabled the glitched unique, an action preventing users from taking advantage of the massive XP bug. But the powerful Umbracrux has since returned to the action RPG, thanks to Diablo 4‘s August 8 patch.
The hotfix in question addresses a number of other errors, too, one of which previously resulted in unlimited re-rolls while Tempering certain Greater Affixes.
In addition, Diablo 4 players should no longer have a problem with the summons of Varshan, as the Season 5 hotfix also tackles a bug that prevented the Malignant Altar for Varshan from disappearing after Varshan spawned.
Patch notes for Diablo 4 Season 5 Hotfix 1
The patch notes for Diablo 4 Season 5 Hotfix 1 read as follows (via Diablo 4 Forums):
HOTFIX 1 – August 8, 2024 – 1.5.0
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where Tempering certain Greater Affixes could lead to unlimited re-rolls.
- Fixed an issue where an extremely large amount of experience could be earned when a totem from the Umbracrux was present when completing certain boss encounters.
Developer Note: With the above change, we have re-enabled the Unique Power for the Umbracrux.
- Fixed an issue where Season Journey chapter completion caches opened by Sorcerers could contain Rogue-exclusive items.
- Fixed an issue where the Malignant Altar for Varshan didn’t always disappear when Varshan spawned, which would prevent successive summons of Varshan.
- Various stability improvements.