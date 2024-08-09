Diablo 4 Season 5 Hotfix 1 patch notes: S5 XP bug fix, Umbracrux re-enabled, more

Diablo 4 Season 5’s first hotfix has officially gone live across all platforms, most notably getting rid of the XP glitch and returning the Umbracrux Unique Power to the game.

Season 5: Season of the Infernal Hordes touched down on Tuesday, August 6 with a massive XP bug in tow. The XP glitch allowed Diablo 4 players to jump several levels by using the Umbracrux unique during certain boss battles.

Not much time passed before Blizzard temporarily disabled the glitched unique, an action preventing users from taking advantage of the massive XP bug. But the powerful Umbracrux has since returned to the action RPG, thanks to Diablo 4‘s August 8 patch.

Article continues after ad

The hotfix in question addresses a number of other errors, too, one of which previously resulted in unlimited re-rolls while Tempering certain Greater Affixes.

In addition, Diablo 4 players should no longer have a problem with the summons of Varshan, as the Season 5 hotfix also tackles a bug that prevented the Malignant Altar for Varshan from disappearing after Varshan spawned.

Article continues after ad

Patch notes for Diablo 4 Season 5 Hotfix 1

Blizzard Entertainment

The patch notes for Diablo 4 Season 5 Hotfix 1 read as follows (via Diablo 4 Forums):

HOTFIX 1 – August 8, 2024 – 1.5.0

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where Tempering certain Greater Affixes could lead to unlimited re-rolls.

Fixed an issue where an extremely large amount of experience could be earned when a totem from the Umbracrux was present when completing certain boss encounters.

Developer Note: With the above change, we have re-enabled the Unique Power for the Umbracrux.

Article continues after ad