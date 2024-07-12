Diablo 4 has one of the more wholesome communities within gaming, but some players are taking this even further by killing Uber bosses, and then allowing newer players to enjoy the spoils.

Those who go the extra mile to help newer players in games often become legends in their own right. After all, there’s a reason why Let Me Solo Her has become the one true Elden Lord. But now, Diablo 4 players are getting in on the action, helping their less experienced compatriots feel the benefit of their brave deeds.

Posting on Reddit, one new player – who had only been playing Season 4 for three days – was overwhelmed by a more experienced adventurer’s selfless actions. They took to the message board site to express gratitude to the mysterious player.

The more experienced player invited them to join their party, slightly confusing the beginner. Then, the veteran spawned an Uber boss and killed it for the new player, before vanishing like Batman. This will have given them a boatload of experience and access to powerful items.

Blizzard Entertainment The grotesque Duriel ‘The Maggot King’ first appears in Act 6 of Diablo 4.

Of course, they may not be able to use these items right away, but they will be able to soon enough without going looking for them, so the kind gesture still stands. Essentially, the act gives the new player an advantage and will help them rise up through the levels quickly.

The original poster said: “To the guy that just invited me thank you! New player here (first ever Diablo game and 3 days in). I just logged in and was standing in front of the Duriel dungeon. Then I get an invite from somebody. I accepted it and this guy is at Duriel.”

“He spawned in Tormented Duriel, killed it, and then left. I had no time to thank him before he left and I can’t remember his name. But if you are reading this and doing this, I wanna say thank you soooo much!”

Other players were quick to react to the comment, either sharing their own experiences, commenting on the new player’s good fortune, or praising the community in general.

One said: “Hell yeah man, I’ve had such great experiences this season I truly feel this game has one of if not the best communities of any game I’ve played, and I’m 35 and have been gaming for my entire life.”

Another said: “Once I killed a world boss someone invited me to a group and we ran 6 tormented dungeons and I was to level up a bunch of my glyphs it was great. Diablo 4 community is great.”

And: “This is what I love about the D4 community. All my experiences are pretty positive. Players helping players (with the exception of PvP). I love leveling players. If you ever need help hit me up!”

Finally, one poster offered some sage advice to new players of Diablo 4. They said: “Pro tip: if a random invites you, they want to give you something.”