Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred will grant exclusive content beyond Season 6

Diablo 4 players who own the Vessel of Hatred expansion will receive even more exclusive content beyond Season 6.

Vessel of Hatred launched alongside Diablo 4 Season 6 in early October, offering an all-new story arc set after the main game’s events.

Those who purchased the DLC also gained access to the exclusive Spiritborn Class, which boasted Unique items and an array of customization possibilities. Blizzard similarly reserved the Diablo 2-inspired Runewords for expansion owners.

Comments from franchise GM Rod Fergusson have revealed that the DLC-specific features will continue after Season 6 ends.

Vessel of Hatred’s exclusive content won’t end with Season 6

Speaking with Polygon, Fergusson said the beginning of a season always feels like a “fresh starting point,” so Blizzard deployed the expansion simultaneously to allow players to roll a Spiritborn as their “new thing.”

The DLC is far from a single moment in the grand scheme of Diablo 4, though. On the contrary, Blizzard will “continue to develop features that will be, essentially, exclusive to Vessel of Hatred owners.”

Blizzard Entertainment

Developers have internally split Diablo 4’s post-launch support into “chapters,” with each chapter constituting the seasons between expansions.

As such, Chapter 1 accounts for everything occurring between Season 1 and Vessel of Hatred. “Season 7 to the future” is the second chapter, Fergusson explained.

He added, “as we continue Chapter 2, as a Vessel of Hatred owner, you’ll get access to other stuff in Chapter 2 as part of your ownership. So we’re going to continue to have [the expansion] be valuable beyond Season 6 as well.”

While Fergusson didn’t share specifics, the Season 7 Campfire Chat shed some light on what players can expect. The season will introduce three new Runes, for example, including a Chalk Rune that will let users invoke the Druid’s Lighting Bolt.

More concrete details could surface in the coming weeks, since Diablo 4’s sixth season is expected to end in late January 2025.