Botched Diablo 4 update makes the game literally unplayable on Steam

Diablo 4’s 1.5.2 update reverted the Steam iteration to a trial version that prevent users from playing the core game. A temporary workaround has gone live, but restrictions still limit access to a few features.

As previously planned, Blizzard rolled out patch 1.5.2 for all Diablo 4 players on Tuesday, September 3. However, an unexpected error has completely blocked PC players on Steam from enjoying the main experience.

Steam users who downloaded and installed the September 3 patch quickly found that their build had been reverted to a trial version.

As a result, players flocked to the official Diablo 4 Forums, with one person writing in part, “new patch 1.5.2 says I’m in trial mode [even though] I bought the game…”

Another user replying to the now-lengthy thread chimed in to say, “Having the same issue, just updated the game and it happened.”

Blizzard Entertainment

The issue is that this glitch means Steam users can no longer play the experience in full. They’re essentially locked into a free Diablo 4 trial, which Blizzard hosted from August 21 through August 27. Somehow, the 1.5.2 patch has confused the two builds.

Fortunately, the development crew is well aware of the issue and working on a fix. This news comes by way of a Blizzard Forums post from Community Manager Adam Fletcher, who shared the following with frustrated D4 fans, “Team is looking into this issue. This appears to be affecting all Steam users.”

Fletcher has since followed up with another update, saying the Diablo 4 team will remove “the time and leveling restrictions on the trial which should allow players on Steam to play the game.”

Some restrictions will apply to this temporary workaround, specifically preventing users from engaging with trade, in-game chat, and “some party functionality such as inviting users.” Dismissible pop-ups may appear, too.

While unfortunate, these caveats will at least let players re-enter the adventure in Sanctuary. It isn’t clear when those who purchased the Diablo 4 on Steam will have full access to the game they paid for.

This error comes at a time when fans already feel antsy about the future, given the myriad changes coming in the Season 6 and 2.0 updates in October. Some players have even expressed a reluctance to continue playing the ongoing Season 5.