Diablo 4 Patch 1.1.1 health buffs won’t make Uber Lilith more difficult

Diablo 4 developers promise the Uber Lilith fight will not be affected by the health buffs coming with Patch 1.1.1.

The patch notes for Diablo 4’s 1.1.1 update recently went live, detailing the incoming class buffs, bug fixes, and more. Sanctuary’s heroes aren’t the only ones benefiting from buffs, though. Developers also plan on making Level 60+ bosses a bit more difficult to kill by increasing their health.

For example, when the patch arrives, users can expect Level 80 bosses to have 50 percent increased health compared to their current states. Bosses at Level 150 will receive a 150 percent increase.

Article continues after ad

With this news came concerns about Diablo 4’s especially trying boss battles like Uber Lilith, who can only be fought once the World Tier 4 Torment Capstone Dungeon is complete. One Blizzard developer has set the record straight about what the next patch means for Diablo 4’s hardest enemy.

After Blizzard deployed the patch notes, a fan asked Global Community Development Director Adam Fletcher (via Wowhead) how the Level 60+ boss changes will affect the likes of Lilith and The Butcher.

Article continues after ad

Fletcher responded by saying that the campaign and Uber versions of Lilith will not benefit from the health buffs.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Blizzard Entertainment, Twitter

Since the developer said nothing of The Butcher and Varshan, the Consumed, it stands to reason that the Level 60+ health increase will indeed apply to them.

But, at the very least, Diablo 4 players can rest assured that Lilith and her Uber counterpart won’t present any more of a challenge than they already do.

Users can decide for themselves how these changes stack up against the current state of the game very soon. The crew at Blizzard plans to roll out Patch 1.1.1 on Tuesday, August 8.