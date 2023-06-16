Diablo 4 streamer furious as 173-hour hardcore save gets wiped by “unfair” in-game bug

A Diablo 4 streamer has gone off at the game after their 173-hour hardcore save was lost after an “unfair” bug glitched the content creator out of their lobby, losing all of his progress in the process.

Diablo 4 is one of the biggest games of 2023 so far. The new title an unbelievable success for Blizzard Entertainment. It’s already the fastest-selling game the company has ever produced. Not only that, but the company has even brought in Megan Fox for a truly unique promotion.

The new addition in the beloved series encourages gamers to grind out hours upon hours of the game. Both to level up their character while also showing off their skills at what is without a doubt a difficult game to play through.

However, as with most big releases, Diablo 4 is still filled with various bugs and in-game glitches. Some of which have even been reported as game-breaking by various players. For streamer Quin69, one such game-breaking Diablo 4 glitch has resulted in him losing all the data for his hardcore playthrough. One that he had poured almost 200 hours into.

During his latest YouTube stream, Quin uploaded a video captioned “I died from the most unfair bug in Diablo 4.” The content creator not even trying to hide his frustration after discovering that he had lost all his progress for the game.

“Bro, I finished the f**king map. This is dogsh*t. I finished the f**king keystone. In the loading screen…my character has died.”

Diablo 4 player loses a 172 hour hardcore character to “unfair” in-game bug

Since then, Quin has also posted the incident on Twitter, captioning his post “died to a loading screen porting to town while in an invulnerability zone. Fix your game.”

They had cleared 100% of the campaign and just hit level 91 at the time of this unfortunate glitch.

At the time of writing, Diablo 4 developer Blizzard is yet to comment on the incident. As a result, it is unclear if Quin69 will be able to retrieve his character or if all his hard work has been permanently lost for good.

