Diablo 4 makes it easy for players to reach endgame after one playthrough

According to Blizzard developers, Diablo 4 players will be able to skip the campaign after completing their first playthrough.

Similar to pretty much any other role-playing game, part of the fun of Diablo is replaying the game with a different character class.

The number of hours users devoted to Diablo 4’s recent beta indicates replayability will prove one of the biggest draws to the new entry when it arrives this summer.

However, some people may not want to replay the full campaign to reach the endgame content. Luckily, Blizzard is going to remove that grind for players.

You won’t have to play Diablo 4’s campaign more than once

Push Square reports that during a presentation about Diablo 4’s endgame, developers explained that players won’t have to replay the story mode in subsequent playthroughs.

To reach endgame content with a new character class, users will have the option to skip the campaign mode after finishing it at least once. It’s worth noting, however, that how this may affect leveling remains a mystery for the time being.

Many may recall that Diablo 3’s launch version required users to slog through all five chapters to unlock the game’s full potential when exploring new characters and classes.

Blizzard later introduced Adventure Mode with the Reaper of Souls expansion, offering an open-play experience sans the need to follow the story for the umpteenth time.

Should the skip feature work as intended, the next major Diablo installment may significantly increase the game’s already high level of replayability. This should, in turn, give Diablo 4 players more incentive to devote time to the campaign on multiple characters.