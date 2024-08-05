Diablo 4 secret hunters unearth never-before-seen item after year-long search

A dedicated group of Diablo 4 players has finally confirmed the existence of a secret item that has eluded the community since the game’s launch.

Since its launch, Diablo 4 has cultivated a dedicated community of secret hunters. Sure, the primary goal is to track down the infamous Cow Level, and they’ve made some strides toward it, but they’re also no strangers to side quests.

Since the early days of Diablo 4 and some sneaky datamining, players have been searching for the coveted Ring of Misfortune. While its presence in the game was clear, how to get ahold of it was decidedly obscure.

Now, after a collective effort across the Not Finding a Cow Level Discord Server, Reddit user Sowhatsthecatch has unveiled the first confirmed drop of the Ring of Misfortune. They were also kind enough to reveal the hoops you need to jump through to get it.

The Ring of Misfortune is an Ancestral Unique item but given its insane drop condition, it might just be rarer than a Mythic Unique. Sowhatsthecatch went over the steps to get the ring to drop and it starts with acquiring five Lucky Coins.

Getting ahold of these was an extreme case of trial and error for the collective of secret hunters chasing the ring and there’s still some debate. Essentially, players need to have a Shrine of Greed buff active during one of Diablo 4’s World Events. Then they need to allow an NPC to die so they can loot the Lucky Coin from them.

“The exact method we’re still a little shaky on but the greed shrine seems to be a prerequisite,” Sowhatsthecatch explained. “Lucky Hit plays a big factor. Having 50% or more greatly increases the chance of a Lucky Coin dropping.”

Blizzard Entertainment Don’t get too attached to those Lucky Coins. You’ll need to drop them here.

Not only do you have to recreate that set of circumstances more than five times to acquire the required number of Lucky Coins, you also need to organize a unique party of five players. To get the Ring of Misfortune to drop, a character of each class in Diablo 4 needs to drop one in the wishing well east of Cerrigar in Scosglen.

After each player drops their coin, a brief meteor shower will occur and when it finishes, a Ring of Misfortune will drop for each player who threw a Lucky Coin in the well.

It’s a small mercy that you don’t have to do this five times to reward each Diablo 4 player who helps you with the task. There’s also some debate if the ring is even worth the hassle.

It has a total of six Affixes including a useful buff to elemental resistances but its Unique Aspect gives Lucky Hits a significant chance to deplete your Primary Resource to zero. At least it earned its name.