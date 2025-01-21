Diablo 4 dev reveals best way to farm Season 7 Uniques

Diablo 4 Season 7 has added several new Uniques to the game, so here’s where players can farm them following the 2.1 update.

Each new season of Diablo 4 brings another set of Unique items to the experience that features powerful, gameplay-altering effects.

Season 7: Season of Witchcraft is no different, thanks to the addition of more than half a dozen Uniques. Every character class has received at least one Unique this time around, though Necromancer and Sorcerer players will have two to find apiece.

To help facilitate the community’s ability to find the new items, Diablo’s Global Director of Community, Adam Fletcher, shared a breakdown of where exactly each Unique can be farmed.

How to farm Diablo 4 Season 7 Uniques

Season of Witchcraft’s eight Unique items can all be farmed from various bosses following the 2.1 patch, specifically Beast in the Ice, Lord of Zir, and Varshan.

The Beast in the Ice lurks inside the Glacial Fissure dungeon in Fractured Peaks. Players should head to The Darkened Way part of the Fractured Peaks to locate the Lord of Zir.

Finally, the Varshan boss is located inside the Malignant Burrow dungeon near the Tree of Whispers.

Here is a breakdown of which Diablo 4 boss will drop which Uniques in Season 7:

Beast in the Ice

Mantle of Mountain’s Fury (Barbarian)

Indira’s Memory (Necromancer)

Strike of Stormhorn (Sorcerer)

Lord of Zir

Assassin’s Stride (Rogue)

Malefic Crescent (Druid)

Kessime’s Legacy (Necromancer)

Okun’s Catalyst (Sorcerer)

Varshan

Sunstained War-Crozier (Spiritborn)

Blizzard Entertainment deployed the Season 7 update on Tuesday, January 21, ushering in new characters from the Coven of Hawezar, Witchcraft Powers, and new socketable items – Occult Gems – that help boost the Witchcraft abilities.

To the delight of the Diablo 4 community, Season of Witchcraft also introduced an Armory, a long-awaited feature that finally lets players easily swap between up to five different character builds.