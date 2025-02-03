Diablo 4 Season 7 trick can take you from level 1 to 60 in just one minute

A Diablo 4 player has used an exploit with the Tree of Whispers and item sharing to boost from level 1 to level 60 in just one minute.

Unless you’re a new player, the concept of leveling in Diablo 4 has become almost redundant. Eternal Realm players can simply boost to level 50, and Seasonal players can reach endgame in a very short space of time.

However, going from level 1 to 50 in under a minute is still unheard of – but that’s exactly what Reddit user Last_Garage_2346 did. Here they are in action:

They achieved this by exploiting Season 7’s rather generous loot and experience drops from the Tree of Whispers, while also taking advantage of the item-sharing option that all characters on one account benefit from.

Season 7 makes the exploit even more rewarding

In a nutshell, Last_Garage_2346 really spent two hours gathering reward chests from the Tree of Whispers, then gave these to a new seasonal character they started. When that new character opened every chest, they were hit by so much EXP that it boosted them through the levels until they hit 60.

Of course, their original character was already way over level 60 to achieve this, but it’s impressive nonetheless. It also reveals a handy way that one character can be used to boost another. So in theory, if you’ve done the grind with your primary character, you’ll not need to do much with any alts.

The Reddit user was surprised they were able to level to endgame by using this trick and only really sought to cut out some of the early leveling grind from their new character. So not every player would be able to replicate their success.

There’s also no guarantee that the Tree of Whisper’s crates delivered any loot that was worth keeping, as Season 7 is still receiving criticism for being stuffed with loot – but not much of it is worth using.