Diablo 4 Season 7 Occult Gems: How to craft, all bonuses, more

Diablo 4 Season 7 has finally arrived and if you want to make the most out of your new build, you’ll need to wrap your head around Occult Gems.

Diablo 4 players can all attest that there’s no better time to jump into the game than at the dawn of a new Seasonal content update. Well, that remains true for the Season of Witchcraft.

Diablo 4 Season 7 brings a host of new mechanics like the Armory and the unusual Powers of Witchcraft. All of these come together to shake up the meta and shuffle around the game’s roster of powerful classes.

Of course, no matter which build you’re playing, Diablo 4 Season 7’s Occult Gems will play a major part in how effective it is. This guide will go over how to craft Occult Gems, what they are, and give you details on every single one of them.

Blizzard Entertainment Occult Gems will boost your build’s power in Diablo 4 Season 7.

What are Diablo 4 Season 7’s Occult Gems?

Occult Gems are a new socketable item introduced in Diablo 4 Season 7 that can only be slotted into Jewellery like Rings and Amulets. Each one grants a flat 160 Armor, 8% Resistance to All Elements making them a useful addition to your arsenal.

What makes them really special is the unique Occult Power that each one bestows. Think of Occult Gems as an extra Legendary Affix that you can add to your character’s Jewellery. They come in three rarities; Magic, Rare, and Legendary.

Some Occult Gems will boost the power of specific types of Skills like Incarnate Skills for the Spiritborn or Companion Skills for the Druid. Others will offer more general bonuses to things like Critical Strike, or afford you buffs for equipping certain Powers of Witchcraft.

How to craft Occult Gems in Diablo 4 Season 7

Once you’ve completed Diablo 4’s base campaign, and the Vessel of Hatred expansion if you have it, you’ll gain access to the Season of Witchcraft’s questline. You can craft Occult Gems by speaking to Gelena at the Tree of Whispers.

To do so, you’ll first need to collect the requisite materials. Crafting Occult Gems in Diablo 4 Season 7 requires a mix of Fugitive Heads, Restless Rot, and various Gem Fragments.

Both Fugitive Heads and Restless Rot can be obtained by completing a new seasonal activity called Headhunts. You’ll accumulate Gem Fragments simply by playing the game.

The three tiers of Occult Gems all have different crafting requirements and they are as follows:

Magic Occult Gem crafting recipe

1 X Fugitive Head

1,000 X Restless Rot

50,000 X required Gem Fragments

Rare Occult Gem crafting recipe

2 X Magic Occult Gems (varies depending on Rare Gem being crafted)

75,000 X Skull Fragments

Legendary Occult Gem crafting recipe

2 X Magic Occult Gems (varies depending on Legendary Gem being crafted)

1 X Rare Occult Gem (varies depending on Legendary Gem being crafted)

100,000 X Diamond Fragments

Blizzard Entertainment Hunting down Headrotten Bosses will allow you to start the crafting chain for Occult Gems.

All Occult Gems in Diablo 4 Season 7

Below is a list of all the Occult Gems available in Diablo 4 Season 7 divided by rarity. Each one grants a flat bonus of 60 Armor, 8% Resistance to All Elements so we’ll only be listing the Occult Power that each Gem bestows.

Magic Occult Gems

Occult Gem Occult Power Elder Sigil Your Agility, Corpse, Mastery, Weapon Mastery, Wrath, and Incarnate Skills deal 25%[x] increased direct damage to Hexed enemies. Heart of Anima Your Common Psyche Witch Powers are 25%[+] more potent. Phantom String You deal 15%[x] increased Overpower Damage to Hexed enemies. Pointed Finger Your Summons deal 15%[x] increased direct damage to Hexed Elites. Toadling’s Wish Your Common Growth & Decay Witch Powers are 35%[+] more potent. Vulture Talon While you have an Aura active, your Damage Over Time effects tick 50%[+] faster. Wicked Pact Your Common Eldritch Witch Powers are 25%[+] more potent.

Rare Occult Gems

Occult Gem Occult Power Cornucopia While you have three or more Growth & Decay Witch Powers equipped, you gain 30%[x] more Barrier, Fortify, and Thorns. Hungering Void While you have an Aura active, every 8 seconds, you Pull In Nearby enemies. Killing Wind While you have three or more Eldritch Witch Powers equipped, you gain 15%[+] Critical Strike Chance and 25%[+] Movement Speed. Raging Enigma Your Unique Witch Powers deal 40%[x] increased damage. Spiral Coin While you have three or more Psyche Witch Powers equipped, you gain 20%[+] Lucky Hit Chance and 60%[+] Crowd Control Duration. Vile Phylactery While you have a Summon Witch Power equipped, if you would take fatal damage, you instead Sacrifice your Summon Witch Powers to gain a Barrier equal to 100% of your Maximum Life. You return to normal after 6 seconds.

Can only occur once every 75 seconds.

Legendary Occult Gems

Occult Gem Occult Power Dust Stone For each of your Auras or Hexes an enemy is afflicted with, they take 2.5%[x] increased damage from you. Friend of the Bog While you have three or more Growth & Decay Witch Powers equipped, you gain 8%[x] Primary Core Stat, 10%[x] Maximum Life, and Unhindered. Mind Wreath While you have three or more Psyche Witch Powers equipped, you gain 20% Defensive, Macabre, and Trap Cooldown Reduction. Moonlight Ward For each Rank in your equipped Unique Witch Power, you gain 3% Damage Reduction and 0.5%[+] Maximum Resistance to All Elements. Voice of the Stars While you have an Aura active, your Ultimate Skills are also treated as Eldritch, Growth & Decay, and Psyche. Also, your Ultimate Skills deal 10%[x] increased damage. Witching Hour While you have three or more Eldritch Witch Powers equipped, every 1 second, the next Core Skill you cast is also treated as Eldritch.

That’s the rundown on Occult Gems in Diablo 4 Season 7. With the info above, you should be able to start stockpiling them and plotting out which ones your build will use.

If you’re looking for more Diablo 4 tips, one dev has detailed an incredibly efficient way to farm Uniques in Season 7.