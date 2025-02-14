Diablo 4 Season 7 Mother’s Blessing event: Dates, rewards, more

Diablo 4 Season 7 is getting its own Mother’s Blessing event with a new twist. Here’s everything you need to know about the event including dates and the new rewards.

Diablo 4 players are fairly deep into their Season of Witchcraft grind. The new mechanical inclusions like Witchcraft Powers and Occult Gems have been a welcome inclusion that has enabled some incredibly powerful builds.

These new gameplay elements have certainly shaken up the experience as players engage in the new Headhunts and work through the Season 7 Battle Pass. As the season approaches its halfway point, Blizzard is still working on more ways to keep things fresh and increase player investment and they’re starting with the return of a classic.

Diablo 4 Season 7’s Mother’s Blessing event is about to kick off and we’ve gathered all the important details so you can prepare. This includes the start and end dates, and a new reward unique to this season’s event.

Blizzard Entertainment Perhaps we judged you too harshly Lilith.

Diablo 4 Season 7’s Mother’s Blessing event will begin on February 18, 2025, and run until February 25, 2025. Blizzard hasn’t confirmed the exact start and end times yet but we’ll be sure to update this guide if they do.

For now, we know that players will be able to enjoy the bountiful gifts of the blessed mother for a full seven days. So, what are those gifts?

Diablo 4 Season 7 Mother’s Blessing event buffs

Season 7’s Mother’s Blessing affords players a flat booth to both EXP and Gold earned while the event is active. This buff is active for both Seasonal and Eternal characters.

The exact values of the buffs are as follows:

EXP : +35%

: +35% Gold: +50%

As an added bonus, these boosts stack with things like Elixirs and the Urn of Aggression from your Seasonal Blessings. Using these bonuses in conjunction is great if you want to max out your Paragon levels or rocket a new build into the endgame.

Of course, this isn’t the only blessing Lilith will bestow this time around.

Gifts of the Tree

For Diablo 4 Season 7’s Mother’s Blessing event, players will get an extra bonus themed around the primary activity of the Season of Witchcraft. Upon returning Grim Favors to the Tree of Whispers while the event is active, you’ll be rewarded an extra cache known as a Gift of the Tree.

This two-for-one bonus is a fantastic way to speed farm for necessary gear or important crafting materials. Gifts of the Tree will always be a Collection of Chaos cache so there’s no way to influence what items you’ll receive but the extra reward is still nice to have.

Blizzard Entertainment Get ready to spend even more time at the Tree of Whispers while the Mother’s Blessing is active.

That’s everything you need to know about Diablo 4’s upcoming Mother’s Blessing event. If you’re planning to use the bonuses to start up a new build, check out our Season 7 class breakdown.